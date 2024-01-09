en English
India’s Land Ports to Become Gender-Friendly: A Leap Towards Inclusivity

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
The Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) has announced an ambitious plan to transform Integrated Check Posts (ICPs), colloquially known as land ports, into gender-friendly, neutral, and inclusive facilities within the next three years. This declaration came from the mouth of LPAI Chairman Aditya Mishra during the unveiling of a report titled “Engendering Land Ports in India.”

Unveiling the Gender Audit

The report is a comprehensive examination of the implementation of a gender audit toolkit and evaluation conducted at ICP Agartala, ICP Petrapole, and ICP Raxual. The audit aimed to assess the level of gender responsiveness at these facilities. The study served as a stepping stone towards laying down a framework for gender-inclusive cross-border trade and tourism at India’s land ports.

Findings and Recommendations

Delving into the identification of infrastructure and service gaps, the study also put forth recommendations for amelioration. It found that ICP Agartala and ICP Petrapole met the minimum requirements for gender responsiveness, while ICP Raxual was inching towards them. Accessibility was universally praised across all three ICPs, but institutional mechanisms were earmarked needing considerable work.

Women’s Satisfaction and Areas of Concern

The report also brought attention to the fact that 71% of women utilizing the ICPs were satisfied with the facilities. Staff responsiveness and safety were areas that garnered positive feedback. However, the needs of specific groups like elderly passengers, pregnant women, and women with young children require more attention to further increase satisfaction levels.

The LPAI’s vision is not just limited to creating a gender-friendly environment. It also aims to promote women’s active participation in cross-border trade and tourism, redefining the narrative of women’s roles in these sectors. The LPAI’s audacious goal sets a commendable precedent, echoing the global push towards gender neutrality and inclusivity.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

