en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

India’s Labor Migration: The Challenge and Potential of ‘Reverse Drain’

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
India’s Labor Migration: The Challenge and Potential of ‘Reverse Drain’

The labyrinth of labor migration from India to West Asia has been marked by the presence of nearly 90 lakh Indians in search of greener pastures. The crux of the challenge that India faces is the urgent need to create compelling opportunities within the country that would curtail this large-scale exodus of talent. The emphasis now, more than ever, is on India’s capacity to develop superior quality and well-remunerated jobs that can stem the tide of talent outflow and foster a ‘reverse drain.’ This would entail professionals, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers choosing to remain or return to India, thereby enriching the booming sectors of the nation’s economy.

Reflecting on the COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 lockdown unleashed a wave of job losses, particularly among blue collar workers in India. The resulting reverse migration was a stark reminder of the precarious conditions in which many found themselves. However, recent trends suggest a visible improvement in the job market. As the unemployment rate gradually decreases and various sectors reopen, the returning migrant workforce has begun to express expectations of a healthier, safer, and more stable work environment. This includes guaranteed income and healthcare insurance cover, reflecting a shift in priorities post the pandemic.

The Dawn of New Opportunities

The report paints a picture of an economy on the mend, with job opportunities witnessing substantial growth, particularly in tier 2 and 3 cities. Sectors such as delivery and healthcare are anticipated to exceed pre-COVID levels in terms of job generation, signaling an encouraging trend. Furthermore, the gig economy is rapidly crystallizing as a dominant trend in the job market, offering flexible employment options for the evolving workforce.

Future Expectations and TOI+ Plans

As the Indian economy continues its expansion journey, there is a growing anticipation that the trend of talent returning home will gain momentum. This ‘reverse drain’ could potentially transform the nation’s professional landscape and contribute significantly to its economic growth. Parallelly, the Times of India has introduced TOI+ plans, offering complete access to the Print Edition, PDF and digital versions of the newspaper, exclusive stories and audio content, and weekly newsletters across diverse themes. The article also touches upon cookie policies and the rights of California consumers to opt-out of the sale of personal information for targeted advertising, ensuring readers are well-informed about their digital rights.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
9 seconds ago
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., a leading global biotechnology company founded in 1962, has unveiled a revolutionary product – the AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit. This innovative detection tool is set to play a crucial role in the biopharmaceutical industry as it enables the assessment of the purity of biological therapeutics, gene therapy vectors, and vaccine preparations. Serratia
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
Law Firm Adopts Nontransparent Pay System Amid Aggressive Partner Recruitment
2 mins ago
Law Firm Adopts Nontransparent Pay System Amid Aggressive Partner Recruitment
Phoenix Emerges as US Manufacturing Powerhouse
2 mins ago
Phoenix Emerges as US Manufacturing Powerhouse
The Fresh Market's First Pittsburgh Store Set to Anchor EastSide Project
42 seconds ago
The Fresh Market's First Pittsburgh Store Set to Anchor EastSide Project
Gregorio's Trattoria Plans Expansion with New Park Potomac Location
47 seconds ago
Gregorio's Trattoria Plans Expansion with New Park Potomac Location
Haemonetics Set to Unveil Q3 2024 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled
50 seconds ago
Haemonetics Set to Unveil Q3 2024 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled
Latest Headlines
World News
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
7 seconds
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
9 seconds
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
16 seconds
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
21 seconds
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
Philippine Representative Proposes Overhaul of Pension and Health Finance Ahead of Aging Population
32 seconds
Philippine Representative Proposes Overhaul of Pension and Health Finance Ahead of Aging Population
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
34 seconds
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Yency Almonte and Michael Busch to Chicago Cubs
45 seconds
Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Yency Almonte and Michael Busch to Chicago Cubs
Dricus Du Plessis Declines to Press Charges Against Sean Strickland, Focuses on Upcoming Title Fight
2 mins
Dricus Du Plessis Declines to Press Charges Against Sean Strickland, Focuses on Upcoming Title Fight
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
2 mins
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
51 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app