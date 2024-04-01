India's Justice System Revolution: Chief Justice Chandrachud Lauds New Criminal Laws

On Monday, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud delivered a keynote address at the 20th DP Kohli memorial lecture, praising the government's newly passed criminal laws aimed at replacing British-era legislations. These laws, named Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), mark a significant overhaul intended to modernize the Indian justice system by introducing digital procedures and enhancing the coordination across investigative and judicial processes. Set to be implemented on July 1, these laws herald a new chapter in the realm of substantive crime, procedure, and evidence.

Advertisment

Digital Transformation in Criminal Justice

Justice Chandrachud emphasized that the new laws aim to digitize various aspects of criminal procedure, from the initial registration of a First Information Report (FIR) to the final judgment delivery. This initiative promises a seamless flow of information and swift communication, significantly reducing paperwork and delays. Summons and testimonies can now be issued and presented electronically, respectively, which could revolutionize how legal proceedings are conducted, making them more accessible and efficient. However, Justice Chandrachud also expressed concerns about the potential digital divide, stressing the need for inclusive measures to ensure that the benefits of digitization reach all segments of the population.

Addressing Concerns and Ensuring Equity

Advertisment

While the digital transformation of the justice system is a welcome move, Chief Justice Chandrachud highlighted two major concerns: the risk of technological exclusion and the need for transparency in foundational processes like FIR filing. He underscored the importance of creating mechanisms to bridge the digital divide and enhance the system's transparency from the outset. These steps are crucial for ensuring that the modernized justice system is equitable and accessible to everyone, regardless of their internet access or technological proficiency.

Looking Ahead: Implications and Outcomes

The introduction of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam represents a pivotal shift towards a more modern, efficient, and transparent justice system in India. By embracing digitalization, the legal framework is set to become more responsive and adaptable to the needs of the 21st century. However, the transformative journey also poses challenges that require careful consideration and action to ensure that no one is left behind. As India steps into this new era of criminal justice, the focus must remain on balancing innovation with inclusivity, ensuring that the digitization of the justice system serves to enhance, rather than impede, the pursuit of justice for all.