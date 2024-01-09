en English
Education

India’s Job Market Embraces Skills-First Hiring, Reflecting Global Employment Trends

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
India’s Job Market Embraces Skills-First Hiring, Reflecting Global Employment Trends

India is witnessing a significant transition in its job market, as the hiring landscape shifts towards a skills-first approach, emphasizing practical abilities over academic qualifications. This transformation, mirroring global employment trends, places considerable value on specific skills necessary for success in the fiercely competitive modern job market. It’s an inclusive approach that ensures a fairer recognition of talent, regardless of their traditional qualifications.

The Skills Gap

However, a concerning statistic from the Periodic Labour Force Survey reveals that 86% of individuals between ages 15 to 59 have not received any vocational training. This glaring skills gap necessitates urgent interventions for India to keep pace with the evolving employment landscape.

Inclusive Education Policy

To bridge this gap, the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to increase the gross enrolment ratio in higher education to 50% by 2035. It advocates integrating vocational training into mainstream education. The establishment of Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities is proposed to offer standardized vocational courses at par with prestigious institutions.

Technologies Driving Upskilling

The integration of advanced technologies in businesses is increasing the demand for upskilling in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science. Companies like IBM India are leading the way by adopting skills-first hiring policies, signifying a major shift from traditional hiring practices.

Global Impact of Skills-First Hiring

This skills-first approach is also reducing the emphasis on college degrees. IBM US, for instance, is showing a trend of decreasing degree requirements for many positions. The movement towards skills-based hiring is dismantling barriers and providing global work opportunities. It’s recognizing a diverse range of talents and potentially unlocking millions of jobs that don’t necessarily require a college degree. The transformative shift towards skills-based hiring in the Indian job market is an indication of a larger, global shift in employment trends. This change is likely to foster greater job satisfaction and engagement while creating more inclusive employment opportunities.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

