Business

India’s JERC Proposes Green Energy Charge for Chandigarh Consumers

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:42 am EST
India’s JERC Proposes Green Energy Charge for Chandigarh Consumers

In a move to foster India’s green energy targets, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has tabled a proposal for an additional green energy charge of ₹1.65/kWh for electricity consumers in Chandigarh. The proposed charge, an increment on top of the regular electricity tariff, is only applicable to consumers who choose to tap into green energy options.

Driving Towards Net Zero Emissions

The initiative is a crucial cog in the broader mechanism designed to help India achieve its ambitious goal of net zero emissions by 2070. The country has already laid down its short-term targets, which include scaling up its renewable energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030 and sourcing half of its energy needs from renewable sources by the same year. This green endeavour also sets sights on a significant reduction in cumulative emissions by one billion tonnes and decreasing the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45%, both by 2030.

Calculating the Green Energy Tariff

The computation of the green energy tariff is a complex procedure that factors in various costs. The average pooled power purchase cost, potential cross-subsidy charges, and service charges covering the cost of distribution licensees supplying green energy will all contribute to the final figure. These charges will be levied only on consumers opting for green energy, ensuring that conventional energy users are not burdened with the additional cost.

Separate Accounting for Green Energy Revenue

The revenue generated from the sale of power under the green energy tariff will be accounted for separately. This segregation is expected to provide transparency and contribute to the further development of the green energy sector. The draft notification, which is currently open for comments and suggestions from stakeholders, is in line with the Electricity (Promoting Renewable Energy through Green Energy Open Access) Rules, 2022.

Business Energy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

