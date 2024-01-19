India's Jaishankar Attends NAM Summit: A Step Toward Deepening Global Cooperation

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has made his presence felt at the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit held in Kampala, Uganda, illustrating India's commitment to the movement's principles and its position as a leading founding member. The summit's resonating theme, 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence', echoes the sentiments of over 120 developing countries present at the event, including India.

jaishankar's Prominence at the Summit

Upon his arrival in Kampala, Jaishankar took to social media to express his anticipation for the summit and the engagements it would bring. His presence at the summit is part of a wider two-nation tour that includes Uganda and Nigeria, further emphasizing India's diplomatic reach in the African continent.

During the summit, Jaishankar held a series of separate meetings with foreign dignitaries, including the Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and the foreign ministers of Egypt, Belarus, Maldives, and Angola. These meetings were platforms for discussions on various matters of global and bilateral significance, such as the Ukraine conflict, the conflict in Gaza, and the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives.

India's Role in NAM and Global Cooperation

India's commitment to the NAM principles was evident as Jaishankar highlighted the country's support for Uganda's hosting of the NAM and G77 grouping summits. Furthermore, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, represented the country at the NAM foreign ministers' meeting, further strengthening India's presence at the summit.

Jaishankar also touched upon matters about regional cooperation, including the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and NAM cooperation. He highlighted the significant strides in India-Africa relations, including the visa-free arrangement extended to Indian nationals by Angola.

The engagements and discussions at the NAM summit serve as a testament to India's active participation in global diplomatic affairs. As a leading founding member of NAM, India's role in fostering shared global affluence is pivotal. The country's dedication to deepening cooperation among developing nations, as evidenced by Jaishankar's participation at the summit, will continue to enhance its global standing.