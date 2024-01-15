en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

India’s IT Sector Navigates Transition Amid Economic Slowdown: The AI Dilemma

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:44 am EST
India’s IT Sector Navigates Transition Amid Economic Slowdown: The AI Dilemma

India’s robust information technology (IT) sector is undergoing a significant transition. The recent financial reports for the third quarter (Q3) have underscored an industry-wide consolidation, with many firms downsizing and putting a pause on new hiring. This shift is attributed to a global economic slowdown, which has impacted Q3 revenue, leading to a mixed performance across the sector.

Affect on India’s Educational Institutions

As IT firms in India diminish their recruitment endeavors, the country’s educational institutions find themselves in a quandary. The growing demand for personnel skilled in emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), is on the rise. Yet, there exists a yawning gap in the supply of such talents. AI holds immense potential for IT companies to augment their revenue and valuations. However, to leverage these opportunities, firms require access to a workforce adept in AI.

Reskilling and Upskilling the Workforce

The IT sector is now tasked with the challenge of integrating AI into their operations, which calls for a strategic approach towards workforce development and talent acquisition. Companies are focusing on reskilling and upskilling their employees to stay competitive in the global market and adapt to the rapidly changing IT landscape. Novac Technology Solutions, a Chennai-based company, is a case in point. It is expanding its operations to Africa and has initiated a strategic partnership with Gibraltar Technologies.

COVID tech bust and Layoffs

The COVID tech bust has spurred layoffs in the IT sector, with tech giants eliminating thousands of jobs. Notable firms like Veeam, Playtika, Discord, Google, Amazon, and Cloud Software Group have initiated significant layoffs, impacting a large number of employees. These layoffs have been attributed to over-hiring during the pandemic and the need to streamline business operations.

The current transition in India’s IT sector underscores the industry’s willingness to adapt and innovate for survival. However, it also highlights the urgent need for a strategic approach to workforce development and a rethink of hiring practices, particularly in relation to emerging technologies like AI.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
56 seconds ago
India's Private Consumption Growth Hits a Low, Sparking Economic Concerns
India’s advance estimate of national income for fiscal year 2023-24 has unveiled a startling figure: a mere 4.4% growth in private consumption. This figure, alarmingly low in comparison to historical data, has sparked widespread concern about the robustness of consumption within the Indian economy. The last time similar low growth rates were recorded was in
India's Private Consumption Growth Hits a Low, Sparking Economic Concerns
Scotland's Fintech Sector Sees Significant Growth, Adds 2,000 Jobs
3 mins ago
Scotland's Fintech Sector Sees Significant Growth, Adds 2,000 Jobs
ECB Poised for Multiple Interest Rate Cuts as Inflation Retreats
3 mins ago
ECB Poised for Multiple Interest Rate Cuts as Inflation Retreats
India's New Corporate Tax Regime: A Boon for Larger Companies
1 min ago
India's New Corporate Tax Regime: A Boon for Larger Companies
Wipro Shares Surge 10% After Q3 Earnings Despite Profit Decline
2 mins ago
Wipro Shares Surge 10% After Q3 Earnings Despite Profit Decline
Fulton Hogan Bags Contract for Mornington Peninsula Shire's Road Maintenance
2 mins ago
Fulton Hogan Bags Contract for Mornington Peninsula Shire's Road Maintenance
Latest Headlines
World News
Nairobi United Triumphs Over Kajiado FC in NSL Clash, Ascends to Third Position
13 seconds
Nairobi United Triumphs Over Kajiado FC in NSL Clash, Ascends to Third Position
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
58 seconds
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
Senator Olekina Criticizes President Ruto's Governance; NACOSTI Receives ISC Fellowship
1 min
Senator Olekina Criticizes President Ruto's Governance; NACOSTI Receives ISC Fellowship
Oprah Winfrey's Playful Nod to Iconic Meme and Weight Loss Journey at Critics Choice Awards
2 mins
Oprah Winfrey's Playful Nod to Iconic Meme and Weight Loss Journey at Critics Choice Awards
Investigation into Private Medical Laboratories Ordered by Health Minister
3 mins
Investigation into Private Medical Laboratories Ordered by Health Minister
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
3 mins
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
3 mins
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
4 mins
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
4 mins
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
58 seconds
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app