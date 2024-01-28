India's Interim Budget 2024: Expectations Amidst Speculations

Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, has indicated the forthcoming interim Budget slated for February 1 will not host any momentous announcements or policy alterations. However, conjecture is rife that the government may roll out initiatives to spur economic growth and augment individual disposable income.

Anticipated Changes in Deduction Limits

Potential changes could encompass an elevation in the deduction limit for interest on self-occupied property, currently capped at ₹2 lakh. Such a shift would lighten the financial load for homebuyers grappling with inflated real estate prices and the necessity to juggle EMI payouts and rent. Additionally, the government is contemplating separate deductions for expenses related to children's education and medical treatment beyond the existing ₹1.5 lakh deduction under Section 80C. This move is expected to ease the financial strains on middle-class households.

Proposed Measures to Support SMEs

In response to the impact of GST on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), proposals include the creation of a government-owned bill discounting agency and an option for a reduced tax deduction rate in return for prompt advance tax payments. These measures aim to alleviate cash flow issues arising from deferred customer payments and to increase available funds for SMEs.

Adjustments in the Tax Framework for Online and Physical Businesses

The government is weighing regulatory and tax framework adjustments for businesses that operate both online and in physical premises, to alleviate uncertainties and bolster tax compliance and collection. There are also calls for modifications in the dividend taxation regime for small and family-owned businesses to lighten the tax and compliance burden, thereby promoting entrepreneurship and job creation.

These prospective changes underscore the government's commitment to buttress economic growth and tackle the challenges confronting individuals and businesses. The expectations for the upcoming interim budget underscore the importance of sustaining and intensifying investments, making NBFCs part of sustainable economic growth, and launching a National Mission for Advanced Manufacturing. The emphasis is also on the simplification of the personal tax regime and the capital gains tax regime, with a focus on increasing India's global competitiveness, and supporting various sectors such as green mobility, space industry, and healthcare.