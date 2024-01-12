en English
Business

India’s Infrastructure Leap: Mega Projects to Transform the Nation by 2024

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:39 am EST
India's Infrastructure Leap: Mega Projects to Transform the Nation by 2024

India, embarking on a transformative journey in the realm of infrastructure, is set to inaugurate a slew of mega projects by 2024. From highways stretching across the vast expanse to bridges soaring in the skyline and technologically-advanced metro systems, the nation is on the cusp of a major infrastructural overhaul. The objective of these projects is to enhance connectivity, stimulate economic growth, and showcase India’s engineering prowess.

India’s $1 Trillion Infrastructure Push

India’s ambitious infrastructure push, estimated at $1 trillion, is a testament to the nation’s commitment to progress and development. The crown jewel of these initiatives is the 22-km Atal Setu bridge in Mumbai. A symbol of engineering excellence, the bridge stands as a testament to the nation’s stride towards infrastructural modernity.

Public Financing and the Risk of Over-Reliance

While the push for infrastructure development is laudable, the reliance on public expenditure raises concerns. The financial burden of such massive projects rests heavily on public financing. Experts argue that for sustainable infrastructural development, wider financial support and diversified investments are critical.

Atal Setu: A Glimpse of the Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated India’s longest sea bridge, Atal Setu, connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, among other infrastructure projects in Maharashtra worth over Rs 12,700 crore. The $2 billion bridge, now India’s longest, is expected to significantly enhance connectivity and provide easier access to the satellite city of Navi Mumbai. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri – Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, costing over ₹17,840 crore, underscores the scale of India’s mega infrastructure projects planned for 2024.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

