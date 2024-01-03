en English
Business

India’s Infrastructure Development Hits a Decade Low, Raising Economic Concerns

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
India's Infrastructure Development Hits a Decade Low, Raising Economic Concerns

India’s infrastructure development has taken a significant hit, as indicated by the latest data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The final quarter of 2023 witnessed the total expenditure on new infrastructure projects plunge to a staggering low of Rs 26,987 crore, a figure not seen since March 2009. This represents an 81% year-on-year decrease in the announcement of new government projects.

Private Sector Faces Similar Downturn

Parallel to the government sector, private projects are also in a downturn, experiencing a 77% year-on-year decline, totaling to Rs 1.9 trillion in December 2023. The rate of project completions during this period was noticeably below the 2023 average, with only Rs 1.2 trillion worth of projects completed as opposed to the usual Rs 1.7 trillion.

The Implications of the Decline

This significant drop in infrastructure investment has sent ripples of concern among economic analysts, casting a shadow over the near-term economic outlook. With the 2024 election season looming on the horizon, the likelihood of further delays in new project approvals is high. The decline in both government and private investments poses potential challenges to the economic recovery process and raises questions about the government’s commitment to growth through capital expenditure.

Need for Measures to Boost Infrastructure

The data is a stark reminder of the urgent need for measures to rejuvenate the infrastructure sector, a key driver of overall economic development. Stakeholders are now on the lookout for government actions and policies that could stimulate investment and hasten infrastructure development in India. In an era where long-term investment from businesses is stagnant and foreign money is dwindling, despite the government’s push towards infrastructure spending, India’s economy faces a potential challenge.

This situation also adds fuel to the ongoing political discourse, with the Congress party criticizing the government’s new law imposing stricter penalties in hit-and-run cases, accusing the government of neglecting infrastructure development. They highlight the decline in infrastructure funding and projects, delays, and cost overruns, and condemn the government’s unilateral approach in legislating without consultations. The current scenario of infrastructure development in India indeed demands immediate attention and strategic action.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

