Business

India’s Inflation Surges to a Four-Month High Amidst Mixed Economic Indicators

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:28 pm EST
India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation climbed to a four-month high of 5.69% in December, surpassing the November figure of 5.55%, but still trailing economists’ projection of 5.9%. The inflation surge was primarily due to an unfavorable base effect, which is anticipated to decrease, resulting in a predicted CPI inflation of below 5% in January.

Diminishing Inflation, RBI’s Anticipation, and Industrial Production

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) anticipates an average CPI inflation drop to 5.2% in the first quarter of 2024, having already fallen 20 basis points shy of its October-December 2023 forecast. However, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) expanded at an eight-month low of 2.4% in November, falling short of the projected 3.5%. This decline was partially attributed to the holiday season around Diwali. Nonetheless, when averaging October and November, industrial output rose by 7.0% year on year, marking an improvement from the same period in 2022.

Core Inflation and Consumer Goods Performance

Core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, fell to 3.9% in December from 4.1% in November, continuing a downward trend from the start of the year when it stood at 6.1%. This fall in core inflation, set against the backdrop of strong economic growth, has left some economists perplexed. Consumer goods performance exhibited mixed results, with durable goods production increasing by 5.3% year on year and non-durables by 2.6% over October-November. However, the standalone November figures revealed a contraction in the production of both durables and non-durables, indicating weak consumption demand in the economy. Capital goods output also shrank by 1.1%, coinciding with a reduction in the government’s capital expenditure, which declined by 9% year on year in October-November following a 43% increase in the first half of the year.

Food Prices and RBI’s Task

In December, India’s consumer price index rose by 5.69% on year, recording a four-month high and the second consecutive annual inflation rise. The increase was led by food prices, particularly vegetable prices, which surged by 9.5% on year. The central bank, tasked with maintaining 4% inflation in the medium term, will likely be concerned by this inflation hike. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to uphold its hawkish policy stance to control inflation. Food inflation shot up to 9.53%, while core inflation dropped below 4% for the first time in nearly four years.

Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

