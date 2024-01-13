en English
Business

India’s Inflation Rate Hits Four-Month High, Industrial Production Growth Slows

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
India’s Inflation Rate Hits Four-Month High, Industrial Production Growth Slows

In a significant economic development, India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate reached a four-month high of 5.69% in December 2023. This acceleration is largely attributed to a surge in food prices, with the food basket inflation standing at 9.53%. The rise from November’s 5.55% is predominantly due to an unfavorable base effect, expected to fade and lead to a forecasted CPI inflation fall to below 5% in January 2024.

Below Expectations, Yet Within RBI’s Projection

The figures have come in lower than economists’ expectations of 5.9% for CPI and 3.5% for Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth. However, they align well with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) anticipation of an average CPI inflation of 5.2% in the first quarter of 2024, a figure already undershot by the December rate.

Core Inflation Continues to Decrease

Despite the surge in CPI, the core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, decreased to 3.9% in December. This downward trend continues, despite strong economic growth, which is expected to be around 7.3% for the fiscal year 2023-24. This represents the first time in almost four years that the core inflation has fallen below 4%.

Mixed Responses on Production Side

There were mixed responses in consumer goods production. While durables saw an increase by 5.3%, non-durables saw a modest rise of only 2.6% year-on-year in October and November. However, both categories saw a contraction in November alone, suggesting a weak consumption demand. In addition to this, the capital goods production also contracted by 1.1% in November, coinciding with a reduction in the government’s capital expenditure, which has decreased by 9% year-on-year for October-November.

Business Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

