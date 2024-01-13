India’s Inflation Rate Hits Four-Month High, Industrial Production Growth Slows

In a significant economic development, India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate reached a four-month high of 5.69% in December 2023. This acceleration is largely attributed to a surge in food prices, with the food basket inflation standing at 9.53%. The rise from November’s 5.55% is predominantly due to an unfavorable base effect, expected to fade and lead to a forecasted CPI inflation fall to below 5% in January 2024.

Below Expectations, Yet Within RBI’s Projection

The figures have come in lower than economists’ expectations of 5.9% for CPI and 3.5% for Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth. However, they align well with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) anticipation of an average CPI inflation of 5.2% in the first quarter of 2024, a figure already undershot by the December rate.

Core Inflation Continues to Decrease

Despite the surge in CPI, the core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, decreased to 3.9% in December. This downward trend continues, despite strong economic growth, which is expected to be around 7.3% for the fiscal year 2023-24. This represents the first time in almost four years that the core inflation has fallen below 4%.

Mixed Responses on Production Side

There were mixed responses in consumer goods production. While durables saw an increase by 5.3%, non-durables saw a modest rise of only 2.6% year-on-year in October and November. However, both categories saw a contraction in November alone, suggesting a weak consumption demand. In addition to this, the capital goods production also contracted by 1.1% in November, coinciding with a reduction in the government’s capital expenditure, which has decreased by 9% year-on-year for October-November.