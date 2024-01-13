India’s Industrial Transformation: A Comprehensive Review of PLI Schemes

In a significant stride, the Indian government has executed a comprehensive review of the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, encompassing 14 principal sectors. Implemented to stimulate investment and bolster manufacturing efficiency, these schemes symbolize a transformative shift in India’s industrial landscape. As of March 2023, the government has dispensed an aggregate of Rs 2,900 crore under these schemes, marking a milestone in the nation’s manufacturing surge.

Electronics Sector Receives Boost

The empowered committee in PLI has sanctioned a disbursement of Rs 1,000 crore to firms operating in the electronics sector. This move signifies the government’s intent to foster innovation and manufacturing prowess in this domain, thereby reducing India’s dependency on imported electronic goods and enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian firms.

PLI Initiative: A Game-Changer

Launched in 2021 with an allocation of Rs 1.97 lakh crore, the PLI initiative covers diverse sectors, including telecommunications, white goods, textiles, medical devices, automobiles, specialty steel, food products, solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell batteries, drones, and pharmaceuticals. This sector-wide coverage reflects the Indian government’s vision of an all-encompassing industrial transformation.

PLI Schemes: Drawing Investments and Spurring Growth

The raison d’être of the PLI schemes is to draw investments into these sectors, promote the deployment of cutting-edge technology, augment manufacturing efficiency, and enable Indian companies to stand their ground on the global stage. The schemes have successfully attracted investments exceeding Rs 95,000 crore as of September 2023, and 746 applications have been greenlit by November 2023. The Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) expressed optimism for sustained growth and a substantial boost to the manufacturing sector. The ultimate objective is to elevate the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 25% by 2047, marking a century of India’s independence.