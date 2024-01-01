en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

India’s Income Tax Returns Hit Record High: Digital Transformation at Its Core

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
India’s Income Tax Returns Hit Record High: Digital Transformation at Its Core

The Ministry of Finance in India has announced a record-breaking 8.18 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed for the assessment year 2023-24, marking a 9% increase from the previous year’s 7.51 crore filings. This surge in tax filings underscores the growing compliance and efficiency of taxpayers, largely attributed to the use of pre-filled forms and the newly implemented ‘TIN 2.0’ digital tax payment platform.

A Shift Towards Digital Tax Administration

During the same period, the ministry also reported a notable increase in the submission of audit reports and other forms, jumping from 1.43 crore in the previous year to 1.60 crore. This successful uptick is largely due to the extensive use of pre-filled forms that made the filing process more streamlined and faster. These forms contained essential information such as salary, interest, dividend, and tax payments, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the process.

Proactive Outreach and Assistance Efforts

Contributing to the substantial growth in tax filings was the government’s proactive outreach. Over 103.5 crore outreach efforts were conducted through email, SMS, and other campaigns, nudging taxpayers to file early. Additionally, the e-filing helpdesk team played a significant role in assisting taxpayers by handling around 27.37 lakh queries during the peak filing periods.

The Dawn of the ‘TIN 2.0’ Digital Tax Payment Platform

To further modernize the tax administration, the ‘TIN 2.0’ digital tax payment platform was introduced, replacing the older OLTAS system. Offering a host of user-friendly e-payment options such as internet banking, NEFT, debit card, payment gateway, and UPI, this platform enabled real-time tax credit. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) urges taxpayers to verify their returns within 30 days of filing to avoid possible complications.

As India continues its digital transformation journey, the record-breaking tax filings underscore the significant strides made in enhancing taxpayer compliance and streamlining the tax administration. The focus on digital platforms, pre-filled forms, and proactive outreach efforts has set a new benchmark in India’s tax administration.

0
Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India's Economic Outlook for FY25: Poll Reveals Growth Expectations and Potential Monetary Policy Shift

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year’s Eve and Day 2024: Operational Hours of Key Retailers

By Momen Zellmi

PLI Scheme for Automobile Industry Extended to Boost Manufacturing

By Rafia Tasleem

Anand Mahindra Foresees India as Key Player in Global Supply Chain, Rivaling China

By Rafia Tasleem

SJVN Limited to Establish Joint Ventures for Renewable Energy Projects ...
@Business · 4 mins
SJVN Limited to Establish Joint Ventures for Renewable Energy Projects ...
heart comment 0
Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal: Exploring the 2024 Political Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal: Exploring the 2024 Political Landscape
Aruba’s Prime Minister Wever-Croes Addresses Nation, Mentions ‘X Corp.’

By BNN Correspondents

Aruba's Prime Minister Wever-Croes Addresses Nation, Mentions 'X Corp.'
Taiwan Ushers in 2024 with Grand Celebrations and Presidential Address

By BNN Correspondents

Taiwan Ushers in 2024 with Grand Celebrations and Presidential Address
Samoa Ushers in New Year with Significant Fuel Price Reduction

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Samoa Ushers in New Year with Significant Fuel Price Reduction
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Playoff Picture: High Stakes Battles in the Final Week
27 seconds
NFL Playoff Picture: High Stakes Battles in the Final Week
NFL Regular Season Finale: Intense Playoff Scenarios Unfold
48 seconds
NFL Regular Season Finale: Intense Playoff Scenarios Unfold
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Revokes Expulsion of Veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout
2 mins
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Revokes Expulsion of Veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout
RJD Ignites Debate on Religion and Tradition with Controversial 'Mental Slavery' Remark
2 mins
RJD Ignites Debate on Religion and Tradition with Controversial 'Mental Slavery' Remark
Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and Timely Intervention
3 mins
Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and Timely Intervention
Trump and Haley Emerge as Republican Front-Runners Ahead of Primary Season
4 mins
Trump and Haley Emerge as Republican Front-Runners Ahead of Primary Season
Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council Criticizes Ministers' Remarks on Christian Priests
4 mins
Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council Criticizes Ministers' Remarks on Christian Priests
Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal: Exploring the 2024 Political Landscape
5 mins
Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal: Exploring the 2024 Political Landscape
Tennis Titans Clash in 2024 United Cup: A Recap of Key Matches
5 mins
Tennis Titans Clash in 2024 United Cup: A Recap of Key Matches
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
36 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
4 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app