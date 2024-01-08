en English
India

India’s Home Ministry Spearheads the Creation of a Specialized Legal Data Cloud System

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
India’s Home Ministry Spearheads the Creation of a Specialized Legal Data Cloud System

In a significant stride towards modernizing the Indian legal system, the Ministry of Home Affairs is pioneering the creation of a specialized cloud system. This innovative system is tailored for the streamlined storage and management of legal documents, an advancement that has the potential to revolutionize legal procedures across the country.

A Leap towards Expedited Judicial Processes

The new technology aims to facilitate swift access to data for police stations and e-courts, thus hastening judicial processes nationwide. The system will include a vast array of legal documents, ranging from court records and First Information Reports (FIRs) to charge sheets and fingerprints. A task force within the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has been assigned the arduous task of developing a policy for this cloud-based data management initiative.

Ensuring Data Security

In an era where data breaches are all too common, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Computer Emergency Response Team are stepping in to oversee the system. Their aim is to ensure data security by implementing dynamic passwords and one-time access codes for users hailing from law enforcement and the judiciary.

Unveiling the World’s Largest Criminal Justice System

Upon successful implementation, this criminal justice system is projected to be the world’s largest of its kind. It will incorporate all digitized legal records and the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS). The recent introduction of new criminal laws in India mandates that electronic records and forensic evidence be provided for cases with punishments of seven years or more. This underscores the need for robust, secure, and efficient cloud storage.

Revolutionizing Court Trials

Furthermore, a significant change in the court procedures is the requirement of audio-video recordings to be presented during trials. This development is a welcome change, following the introduction of three new criminal laws that modernize existing codes and acts that have been in place for decades in India.

India Security
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

