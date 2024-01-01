en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

India’s GST Collections Rise by 10% YoY in December 2023

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
India’s GST Collections Rise by 10% YoY in December 2023

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections have experienced a 10% year-on-year surge in December 2023, hitting a total of Rs 1.65 lakh crore, as reported by the Ministry of Finance. Despite being a 2% decrease from the Rs 1.68 lakh crore collected in November, the monthly GST collection has consistently stayed above the Rs 1.5 lakh crore benchmark for ten successive months.

Comparative Analysis of GST Collection

For the 2023-24 fiscal year, the average monthly GST collection stands at Rs 1.66 lakh crore. This shows a significant increase when stacked against the 2017-18 fiscal year, where the average monthly collection was under Rs 1 lakh crore. Even the pandemic-affected fiscal year of 2020-21, which saw an average collection of Rs 1.51 lakh crore, pales in comparison to the current financial year’s figures.

Rising Trend in Fiscal Year 2023-24

From the start of the fiscal year in April 2023 to December, the gross GST collection has showcased a robust 12% growth year-on-year, accumulating to Rs 14.97 lakh crore. This marks a substantial contrast against the Rs 13.40 lakh crore collected during the same period in the previous year.

Breakdown of December’s GST Collection

The breakdown of the December collections includes Central GST at Rs 30,443 crore, State GST at Rs 37,935 crore, Integrated GST at Rs 84,255 crore, and cess at Rs 12,249 crore. Following settlements, the Centre and State GST revenues stood at Rs 70,501 crore and Rs 71,587 crore, respectively.

With the 2023-24 Budget predicting a 12% rise in GST collections for the financial year, it is evident that India’s GST collections are on a steady upward trajectory, demonstrating the country’s strengthening economy even in the face of global challenges.

0
Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UK Predicts Rise in Large Firm Bankruptcies in 2024: Insolvency Experts Warn

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Pakistan Stock Exchange Kicks off 2024 with Record Surge

By Waqas Arain

U.S. Labor Market in 2024: A Cooling Trend towards Economic Stability

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Reviewing the 2023 Financial Year: Resilience Amidst Uncertainties

By BNN Correspondents

BYD Shakes up EV Market with Record-Breaking Q4 Sales, Challenges Tesl ...
@Automotive · 6 mins
BYD Shakes up EV Market with Record-Breaking Q4 Sales, Challenges Tesl ...
heart comment 0
2024 X Corp: Strong Financials and Strategic Merger Promise Growth

By Dil Bar Irshad

2024 X Corp: Strong Financials and Strategic Merger Promise Growth
Dell Slashes Price on Precision 7680 Workstation: A Powerhouse for Professionals

By Salman Khan

Dell Slashes Price on Precision 7680 Workstation: A Powerhouse for Professionals
Consistent Surge in India’s GST Collections: A Fiscal Year 2023-24 Overview

By Dil Bar Irshad

Consistent Surge in India's GST Collections: A Fiscal Year 2023-24 Overview
Andy Lee’s Innovative Investment Approach: A Spotlight on Tax Receivable Agreements

By Momen Zellmi

Andy Lee's Innovative Investment Approach: A Spotlight on Tax Receivable Agreements
Latest Headlines
World News
Ravens Decimate Dolphins 56-19: Miami's AFC East Dreams Hang in the Balance
2 mins
Ravens Decimate Dolphins 56-19: Miami's AFC East Dreams Hang in the Balance
Capitol Hill Lawmakers Share New Year Resolutions for 2024: A Glimpse Into Personal Aspirations and National Hopes
4 mins
Capitol Hill Lawmakers Share New Year Resolutions for 2024: A Glimpse Into Personal Aspirations and National Hopes
Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
5 mins
Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era
6 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era
Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being
6 mins
Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being
Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish
6 mins
Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
9 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
New Hampshire's Unsanctioned Democratic Primary: A Litmus Test for Biden
10 mins
New Hampshire's Unsanctioned Democratic Primary: A Litmus Test for Biden
FanDuel's Sports Traders: Where Sports Passion Meets Mathematical Precision
10 mins
FanDuel's Sports Traders: Where Sports Passion Meets Mathematical Precision
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
9 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
16 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
50 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
57 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app