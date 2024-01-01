India’s GST Collections Rise by 10% YoY in December 2023

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections have experienced a 10% year-on-year surge in December 2023, hitting a total of Rs 1.65 lakh crore, as reported by the Ministry of Finance. Despite being a 2% decrease from the Rs 1.68 lakh crore collected in November, the monthly GST collection has consistently stayed above the Rs 1.5 lakh crore benchmark for ten successive months.

Comparative Analysis of GST Collection

For the 2023-24 fiscal year, the average monthly GST collection stands at Rs 1.66 lakh crore. This shows a significant increase when stacked against the 2017-18 fiscal year, where the average monthly collection was under Rs 1 lakh crore. Even the pandemic-affected fiscal year of 2020-21, which saw an average collection of Rs 1.51 lakh crore, pales in comparison to the current financial year’s figures.

Rising Trend in Fiscal Year 2023-24

From the start of the fiscal year in April 2023 to December, the gross GST collection has showcased a robust 12% growth year-on-year, accumulating to Rs 14.97 lakh crore. This marks a substantial contrast against the Rs 13.40 lakh crore collected during the same period in the previous year.

Breakdown of December’s GST Collection

The breakdown of the December collections includes Central GST at Rs 30,443 crore, State GST at Rs 37,935 crore, Integrated GST at Rs 84,255 crore, and cess at Rs 12,249 crore. Following settlements, the Centre and State GST revenues stood at Rs 70,501 crore and Rs 71,587 crore, respectively.

With the 2023-24 Budget predicting a 12% rise in GST collections for the financial year, it is evident that India’s GST collections are on a steady upward trajectory, demonstrating the country’s strengthening economy even in the face of global challenges.