India's Government Allocates Rs 235 Crore to Enhance DARPG Scheme

In a landmark initiative aimed at elucidating the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' or 'Developed India', the Indian government has sanctioned a budget of Rs 235 crore for the enhancement of a scheme within the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). This robust scheme will be implemented over the subsequent two financial years, 2024-25 and 2025-26, as a part of the 15th Finance Commission cycle.

Advertisment

Administrative Reforms: Paving the Path to Excellence

With Rs 107 crore earmarked for nurturing administrative reforms, the scheme will buttress the Prime Minister's awards for excellence in public administration, civil services day conferences, and the replication of good governance practices across states and Union Territories. Furthermore, it is primed to fuel advancements in e-governance, thereby streamlining administrative processes and enhancing efficiency.

Redressal of Public Grievances: An AI-Powered Overhaul

Advertisment

A major chunk of the budget, amounting to Rs 128 crore, will be deployed for the development of an AI-enabled comprehensive system striving to address public grievances more efficiently. This pioneering initiative aims to amalgamate various existing grievance portals into a unified platform, the Centralised Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS). This integrated platform will empower citizens to register public grievances online, fostering transparency and accountability.

CPGRAMS: A Beacon of Efficacy

CPGRAMS has been at the forefront of grievance redressal, with over 19 lakh cases received and redressed in 2023. The average grievance redressal time was reduced to a commendable 17 days. With the new budget allocation and the proposed enhancements, the revamped scheme aims to deepen technology adoption, build the capacity of grievance redressal officers, and upgrade the CPGRAMS to version 7.0. This progression is anticipated to significantly improve the quality of grievance redressal and further reduce timelines, thereby bringing a paradigm shift in public administration.