India’s Global Influence and Strategic Alliances: An Evolution

India’s External Affairs Minister, in a recent address at the ‘Manthan: Townhall’ meeting in Nagpur, underscored India’s autonomous nature and its increasingly influential role on the global stage. The Minister noted India’s ascension from the world’s 10th largest economy to the fifth, with ambitions for achieving the third-largest economy status.

Rise in Global Decision-Making

India’s voice is now considered indispensable in global decision-making processes, according to the Minister. This comes in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of ‘Amrit Kaal,’ which envisions the next 25 years as a period of unprecedented growth, building upon the progress of the previous decade.

Strategic Alliances: Balancing Act

Speaking on strategic alliances such as Quad and BRICS, the Minister emphasized India’s longstanding independence, which necessitates managing its interests among nations with divergent interests. The Quad, comprising India, Australia, Japan, and the US, is dedicated to establishing a rules-based global order and maintaining a free and secure Indo-Pacific. On the other hand, BRICS, recently expanded to incorporate Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, aims to augment economic cooperation and trade.

Growth in Infrastructure, Education, and Foreign Investments

India’s growth in infrastructure and education, coupled with an increase in foreign investments, was another point of discussion. This growth has been attributed to the rise in India’s skilled and employable talent pool. The Minister also highlighted the contribution of young entrepreneurs in shaping India’s future, securing its position on the global stage.