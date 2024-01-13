en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

India’s Global Influence and Strategic Alliances: An Evolution

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
India’s Global Influence and Strategic Alliances: An Evolution

India’s External Affairs Minister, in a recent address at the ‘Manthan: Townhall’ meeting in Nagpur, underscored India’s autonomous nature and its increasingly influential role on the global stage. The Minister noted India’s ascension from the world’s 10th largest economy to the fifth, with ambitions for achieving the third-largest economy status.

Rise in Global Decision-Making

India’s voice is now considered indispensable in global decision-making processes, according to the Minister. This comes in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of ‘Amrit Kaal,’ which envisions the next 25 years as a period of unprecedented growth, building upon the progress of the previous decade.

Strategic Alliances: Balancing Act

Speaking on strategic alliances such as Quad and BRICS, the Minister emphasized India’s longstanding independence, which necessitates managing its interests among nations with divergent interests. The Quad, comprising India, Australia, Japan, and the US, is dedicated to establishing a rules-based global order and maintaining a free and secure Indo-Pacific. On the other hand, BRICS, recently expanded to incorporate Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, aims to augment economic cooperation and trade.

Growth in Infrastructure, Education, and Foreign Investments

India’s growth in infrastructure and education, coupled with an increase in foreign investments, was another point of discussion. This growth has been attributed to the rise in India’s skilled and employable talent pool. The Minister also highlighted the contribution of young entrepreneurs in shaping India’s future, securing its position on the global stage.

0
Economy India International Relations
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
2 mins ago
'Black Gold': A Deep Dive into the Afghan Coal Industry
The documentary ‘Black Gold’ has offered an unprecedented exploration of the Afghan coal industry, shedding light on the complexities of coal mining and trade in the war-torn nation. The film is a stark exposition of Afghanistan’s rich coal reserves – a key energy resource – and the labyrinth of challenges that hamper its full potential.
'Black Gold': A Deep Dive into the Afghan Coal Industry
Sri Lanka's Potential to Foster a Thriving AI Industry and Boost Economy
7 mins ago
Sri Lanka's Potential to Foster a Thriving AI Industry and Boost Economy
Wayfair's Rocky Road to Recovery: A Beacon of Hope Amid Challenges
8 mins ago
Wayfair's Rocky Road to Recovery: A Beacon of Hope Amid Challenges
Budget-Friendly Cars of 2024: Value and Efficiency Combined
3 mins ago
Budget-Friendly Cars of 2024: Value and Efficiency Combined
Sweden's Pension System: A Model of Sustainability Amid Global Challenges
3 mins ago
Sweden's Pension System: A Model of Sustainability Amid Global Challenges
Brynn Grant to Take Over as CEO of Liberty County Development Authority
3 mins ago
Brynn Grant to Take Over as CEO of Liberty County Development Authority
Latest Headlines
World News
Sharad Pawar Discusses INDIA Bloc Convenor Role and Lok Sabha Election Strategy
14 seconds
Sharad Pawar Discusses INDIA Bloc Convenor Role and Lok Sabha Election Strategy
Lahore High Court Bars Moonis Elahi from Contesting 2024 Elections
29 seconds
Lahore High Court Bars Moonis Elahi from Contesting 2024 Elections
The Importance of Regularly Replacing Reusable Water Bottles: An Expert's Perspective
31 seconds
The Importance of Regularly Replacing Reusable Water Bottles: An Expert's Perspective
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
43 seconds
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
Sanctioned Suicide: A Controversial Online Forum and its Connection to Kenneth Law
48 seconds
Sanctioned Suicide: A Controversial Online Forum and its Connection to Kenneth Law
Malaysian Unity Minister Condemns Former Prime Minister's Racial Remarks
51 seconds
Malaysian Unity Minister Condemns Former Prime Minister's Racial Remarks
Wales's Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify
1 min
Wales's Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify
Football Personalities in Focus: Kevin De Bruyne and Mikel Arteta on the Spotlight
1 min
Football Personalities in Focus: Kevin De Bruyne and Mikel Arteta on the Spotlight
Southend Establishments Shine in New Food Hygiene Ratings
1 min
Southend Establishments Shine in New Food Hygiene Ratings
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
19 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
40 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app