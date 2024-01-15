en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

India’s Gas Sector Records 85% YoY Ebitda Increase in Q3 FY24

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
India’s Gas Sector Records 85% YoY Ebitda Increase in Q3 FY24

India’s gas sector has seen a remarkable recovery in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, as indicated by an 85% year-on-year (YoY) increase in Ebitda within the gas coverage universe. This significant surge in earnings was led by powerhouses such as GAIL Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd, and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. However, a contrasting trend was observed in Gujarat Gas and Petronet LNG, which recorded a decline in earnings.

Economic Indicators for Q3 FY24

The Brent crude price averaged at $84.3 per barrel in Q3 FY24, demonstrating relative stability by marking a slight decrease from $86.5 per barrel in the preceding quarter. The Spot LNG price, on the other hand, saw an increase of 25%. A dramatic fall was experienced in the gross refining margin, which plummeted by 43% to $5.5 per barrel, attributed to lower product cracks.

Marketing Margins and Gas Consumption

Furthermore, there was a noteworthy improvement in the marketing margin for petrol, which increased to Rs 8.8 per litre from Rs 6.3 per litre in the second quarter of FY24. Contrarily, the marketing margin for diesel witnessed a decline, with a negative Rs 1.5 per litre from a previously recorded negative Rs 0.6 per litre. The consumption volume of gas saw an increase of 3% during Q3 FY24.

Effects on the Indian Rupee

During the same period, the Indian rupee depreciated by 0.6% against the dollar. This depreciation could be attributed to various macroeconomic factors, and it may have far-reaching implications on the economy and the gas sector.

In summary, Q3 FY24 has ushered in a season of considerable growth within India’s gas sector, with leading companies rebounding strongly. However, this growth is not uniform across the sector, and challenges persist, particularly in the form of declining marketing margins for diesel and depreciating rupee value.

0
Business Energy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Media Industry News: Key Appointments at Ricochet, SBS, and CBC/Radio-Canada
In a significant shift in the media industry landscape, Damon Pattison has been appointed as the new Creative Director of Ricochet, the production company renowned for hit series such as The Repair Shop. Pattison will report to Managing Director Joanna Ball, and his duties will include developing and pitching new commissions spanning diverse genres for
Media Industry News: Key Appointments at Ricochet, SBS, and CBC/Radio-Canada
SSE Renewables Amplifies Solar Project Portfolio in Poland with 400 MW Acquisition from IBC SOLAR
2 mins ago
SSE Renewables Amplifies Solar Project Portfolio in Poland with 400 MW Acquisition from IBC SOLAR
Japanese Firms Anticipate Economic Challenges in China for 2024
2 mins ago
Japanese Firms Anticipate Economic Challenges in China for 2024
Harvey Norman to Open Flagship Store at Merry Hill Shopping Centre
1 min ago
Harvey Norman to Open Flagship Store at Merry Hill Shopping Centre
Investor Finds Promise in EndoTech: An AI-Driven Trading Platform
2 mins ago
Investor Finds Promise in EndoTech: An AI-Driven Trading Platform
Cupboard Pro: A Success Story in Innovative Storage Solutions
2 mins ago
Cupboard Pro: A Success Story in Innovative Storage Solutions
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress to Scrutinize Media Documents Amid Ongoing Investigations
42 seconds
Congress to Scrutinize Media Documents Amid Ongoing Investigations
UNESCO New Delhi and NCERT Launch Comic Book to Break Stereotypes Among Schoolchildren
42 seconds
UNESCO New Delhi and NCERT Launch Comic Book to Break Stereotypes Among Schoolchildren
Makati City Allocates P21.5 Million Aid to Disaster-Affected Mindanao LGUs
44 seconds
Makati City Allocates P21.5 Million Aid to Disaster-Affected Mindanao LGUs
Ukraine Considers Bonds Backed by Future Russian Reparations Amid Financial Challenges
47 seconds
Ukraine Considers Bonds Backed by Future Russian Reparations Amid Financial Challenges
South Korea Faces Bahrain in Asian Cup Despite Absence of Star Player Hwang Hee-chan
57 seconds
South Korea Faces Bahrain in Asian Cup Despite Absence of Star Player Hwang Hee-chan
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
2 mins
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
2 mins
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
2 mins
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
2 mins
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
16 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
45 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app