India’s Gas Sector Records 85% YoY Ebitda Increase in Q3 FY24

India’s gas sector has seen a remarkable recovery in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, as indicated by an 85% year-on-year (YoY) increase in Ebitda within the gas coverage universe. This significant surge in earnings was led by powerhouses such as GAIL Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd, and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. However, a contrasting trend was observed in Gujarat Gas and Petronet LNG, which recorded a decline in earnings.

Economic Indicators for Q3 FY24

The Brent crude price averaged at $84.3 per barrel in Q3 FY24, demonstrating relative stability by marking a slight decrease from $86.5 per barrel in the preceding quarter. The Spot LNG price, on the other hand, saw an increase of 25%. A dramatic fall was experienced in the gross refining margin, which plummeted by 43% to $5.5 per barrel, attributed to lower product cracks.

Marketing Margins and Gas Consumption

Furthermore, there was a noteworthy improvement in the marketing margin for petrol, which increased to Rs 8.8 per litre from Rs 6.3 per litre in the second quarter of FY24. Contrarily, the marketing margin for diesel witnessed a decline, with a negative Rs 1.5 per litre from a previously recorded negative Rs 0.6 per litre. The consumption volume of gas saw an increase of 3% during Q3 FY24.

Effects on the Indian Rupee

During the same period, the Indian rupee depreciated by 0.6% against the dollar. This depreciation could be attributed to various macroeconomic factors, and it may have far-reaching implications on the economy and the gas sector.

In summary, Q3 FY24 has ushered in a season of considerable growth within India’s gas sector, with leading companies rebounding strongly. However, this growth is not uniform across the sector, and challenges persist, particularly in the form of declining marketing margins for diesel and depreciating rupee value.