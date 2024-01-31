India's Forest Conservation Act: Aims and Amendments Detailed by Environment Minister

In a recent interview, Bhupender Yadav, the Environment Minister of India, addressed concerns and clarity about the amendments to the Forest Conservation Act. Yadav explained that the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023, aims to fortify the management of forests, illuminate the original act's provisions, encourage plantation on private lands, and keep pace with the changes in ecological, social, and environmental factors over the past forty years.

Strengthening Forest Management

The amendment primarily seeks to regulate the use of forest lands for non-forest activities, promote afforestation, enhance biodiversity, and provide livelihood opportunities through eco-tourism. This initiative is in sync with the latest environmental policies and the pressing need for a greener planet.

Consolidation of Land Records

States and Union Territories are required to consolidate land records within a year to ensure the act's applicability continues without excluding forest-like areas. This step is crucial for the systematic management of land resources and the protection of indigenous flora and fauna.

India's Energy Transition

Switching gears to India's energy transition, Yadav highlighted the country's strategy that balances developmental needs and energy security with environmental concerns. India is aiming to expand non-fossil fuel sources for power generation, optimize the use of fossil fuels, and implement initiatives like the National Green Hydrogen Mission. This strategy is expected to yield significant decarbonization and reduce India's reliance on fossil fuel imports.

In addition to the Forest Conservation Act amendments, Yadav also announced the addition of five Indian wetlands to the global list of wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. This move underlines the emphasis that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put on environmental protection and conservation, as part of the Amrit Dharohar initiative. Speaking at the 5th United Nations Environment Assembly, Yadav highlighted the need for international cooperation, the use of science and technology, and global knowledge exchange to tackle the environmental crisis.