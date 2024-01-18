India's Fisheries Department Mandates Aadhaar for Deep-Sea Fishermen

In a significant move aimed at bolstering coastal security, the Fisheries department in India has announced the mandatory use of Aadhaar cards for fishermen engaged in deep-sea fishing. The initiative, designed to combat drug trafficking and prevent the infiltration of terror operatives, stipulates that security forces, including the Coast Guard, Navy, Marine enforcement squads, and Coastal police will verify compliance during sea patrols. A proposed fine of up to ₹1,000 is being considered for non-compliance.
Enhanced Coastal Security Measures
The mandate was issued in response to security alerts and an increase in the number of migrant workers in the fishing industry, necessitating a reliable identification method. P.V. Satheesan, the Deputy Director of Fisheries, underscored this point, asserting that the Aadhaar card's QR code would simplify the verification process. An earlier attempt to issue biometric cards to fishermen was abandoned due to technical difficulties.
Fishermen's Concerns and Security Agencies' Response
Several fishermen organizations have raised concerns about the potential loss of original Aadhaar cards at sea. They have suggested the use of card copies during inspections. While Fisheries department officials have shown openness to this suggestion, security agencies have expressed concerns about the possibility of forgery. The final decision on this matter is pending from the State government.
Additional Measures to Improve Safety and Sustainability
In parallel, international bodies such as the IMO, FAO, and ILO have been addressing illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. The Joint FAO/ILO/IMO Ad Hoc Working Group on IUU Fishing and Related Matters has adopted numerous recommendations aimed at preserving fish stocks and the marine environment. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has also developed a second-generation ‘Distress Alert Transmitter’ (DAT) to bolster safety measures for fishermen at sea. The DAT-SG enables fishermen to send emergency messages from their boats to the Indian Coast Guard, contributing to efficient search and rescue operations.