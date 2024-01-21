India's First Undersea Tunnel Overcomes Obstacles to Near Completion

In the heart of India's bustling metropolis, Mumbai, an ambitious undertaking was realized despite a myriad of challenges. The city's first undersea tunnel, a remarkable feat of engineering, has been successfully completed after overcoming significant obstacles, both geological and geopolitical. This 2.07 km twin tunnel construction is part of the larger 10.58 km Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP), a project with a staggering budget of Rs 13,983 crore.

The Mighty Mavala

The construction of the tunnels required a colossal Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) named Mavala. This 1,700-tonne titan was manufactured by the China Railway Construction Heavy Industry company (CRCHI). The initial phase of the project met with difficulties as the arrival of Mavala from China in April 2020 was embroiled in the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions. This resulted in a delay in the training of Indian engineers by their Chinese counterparts. A testament to their resilience, the Indian engineers pushed through these obstacles and successfully completed the first 400 meters of the tunnel on their own.

Geological Challenges

The tunneling process was fraught with its own complications. The engineers had to bore through complex geological strata, including breccia, basalt, shale, and a peculiar mix of sand and clay found in the seabed. Added to this was the shallow depth under the seabed and water leakage. The team's might was further tested when the TBM's main-bearing seal broke down, leading to a three-month halt until a replacement part was imported from Italy.

Resilience and Resolve

Despite setbacks, the project team's resilience and resolve prevailed. The twin tunnels, a part of the corridor connecting Marine Drive in south Mumbai to PDP at Breach Candy, are set to open to vehicles next month. A testament to human will and ingenuity, the completion of India's first undersea tunnel marks a significant milestone in the nation's infrastructural development.