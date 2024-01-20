India's First Pilot Project for Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Alcohol Inaugurated

In a landmark event, Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, inaugurated India's inaugural pilot project for producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from alcohol. This groundbreaking initiative took place at the Praj Industries Ltd Research and Development unit in Pirangut, near Pune.

A Leap Towards Biofuel Development

The project signifies a quantum leap in the development of biofuels within India. The launch was graced by the presence of Pramod Choudhari, the president of the Praj Group, and representatives from Indian Oil and other esteemed companies. Puri shed light on the burgeoning international demand for biofuel and the hurdles in securing a steady supply of the requisite raw agricultural materials.

India's Role in Global Biofuel Production

He underscored the expectations from India by the international community for the production of bio turbine fuel, a key topic discussed at the recent World Economic Forum held in Davos. Puri heaped praises on the technicians at Praj for their innovative work, positing that their project could become a beacon for the world.

From Pilot Project to Successful Flight

He also recalled a successful flight from Pune to Delhi that had previously utilized aviation fuel manufactured from alcohol, a consignment he received at Delhi airport. The officials who inspected the project voiced their satisfaction with the cutting-edge technology employed in the pilot project, validating the country's efforts towards a more sustainable form of aviation fuel.