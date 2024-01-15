en English
Asia

India’s First Dark Sky Park and Other Notable Developments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:29 am EST
In a significant stride towards environmental conservation, India has conferred the title of its first ‘Dark Sky Park’ to the Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. This move not only safeguards the nocturnal sky from the harmful effects of light pollution but also propels the reserve to the position of being Asia’s fifth such park. The International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) has recognized the efforts of the reserve to curtail artificial light, thus preserving the natural night environment and offering optimal conditions for stargazing, while simultaneously protecting the nocturnal ecosystems. This development not only uplifts the global status of the reserve but also sets a precedent for other conservation areas both in India and worldwide.

Mumbai’s Longest Sea Bridge

In another remarkable infrastructure development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country’s longest sea bridge in Mumbai. Named ‘Atta Setu’ as a tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the bridge spans 21.8 kilometers and features six lanes. Constructed at an expense of Rs. 18,000 crores, the bridge stands as a testament to India’s infrastructural growth.

IndusInd Bank’s Exclusive Credit Card

Moving over to the banking sector, IndusInd Bank has entered into collaboration with the National Payment Corporation of India. The result of this partnership is the ‘Samman RuPay Credit Card’, designed exclusively for government sector employees, which offers a range of special benefits.

DRDO’s Successful Missile Test

On the defense front, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) executed a successful flight test of the new generation Akash Missile, formulated to intercept high-speed aerial threats. The test was conducted from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, on January 12, 2024.

Varanasi and Prayagraj: Cleanest Ganga Cities

In terms of environmental cleanliness, Varanasi and Prayagraj have emerged as the cleanest Ganga cities in India, reflecting the success of cleanliness drives.

India’s National Youth Day

Moreover, India commemorates National Youth Day every January 12 to honor Swami Vivekananda’s birthday. The aim behind this observance is to inspire the youth to embody his ideals, thereby cultivating a generation of individuals committed to the progress of the nation.

Asia India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

