India’s Female Commandos: Holding the Line in Maoist Territory

In the remote and formidable landscape of the Dandakaranya forest, a group of 11 female police officers stands ready to combat Maoist insurgents. Trained intensively in jungle warfare and weaponry, these officers have been positioned at the Wangeturi police outpost, a critical juncture located at the edge of the Red Corridor, an area heavily influenced by left-wing extremism.

The Outpost and Its Strategic Significance

Stationed approximately 20 kilometers from the Maoist stronghold of Abujmarh, in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, India, this outpost serves as a key site for launching anti-guerrilla operations and managing insurgent movement. Established in November, the Wangeturi outpost was built in a single day after a trek from Gadchiroli town. Now, it stands as a fortified position with ballistic proof MAC walls. This strategic location places these officers at the forefront of the fight against insurgency in the region.

Women Officers: From Recruits to Commandos

These women officers, aged between 19 to 33, joined the police force in May of the previous year. Selected for their determination and passion for police service, they have yet to complete their basic police training. Yet, they are now part of a 200-strong security force guarding the outpost, earning them the informal designation of ‘commandos’.

Fortified Defense and Inspiration

What was previously a security vacuum, the Wangeturi outpost is now equipped with advanced defense structures like Defencell MAC barriers, offering a two-layered solid protection against insurgent attacks. The officers, including a mother of two and an award-winning sub-inspector, serve not just as the first line of defense but also as an inspiration for local girls and a testament to the empowerment of women in law enforcement and counterinsurgency operations in India’s left-wing extremism affected areas.