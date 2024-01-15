en English
India’s Female Commandos: Holding the Line in Maoist Territory

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
India's Female Commandos: Holding the Line in Maoist Territory

In the remote and formidable landscape of the Dandakaranya forest, a group of 11 female police officers stands ready to combat Maoist insurgents. Trained intensively in jungle warfare and weaponry, these officers have been positioned at the Wangeturi police outpost, a critical juncture located at the edge of the Red Corridor, an area heavily influenced by left-wing extremism.

The Outpost and Its Strategic Significance

Stationed approximately 20 kilometers from the Maoist stronghold of Abujmarh, in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, India, this outpost serves as a key site for launching anti-guerrilla operations and managing insurgent movement. Established in November, the Wangeturi outpost was built in a single day after a trek from Gadchiroli town. Now, it stands as a fortified position with ballistic proof MAC walls. This strategic location places these officers at the forefront of the fight against insurgency in the region.

Women Officers: From Recruits to Commandos

These women officers, aged between 19 to 33, joined the police force in May of the previous year. Selected for their determination and passion for police service, they have yet to complete their basic police training. Yet, they are now part of a 200-strong security force guarding the outpost, earning them the informal designation of ‘commandos’.

Fortified Defense and Inspiration

What was previously a security vacuum, the Wangeturi outpost is now equipped with advanced defense structures like Defencell MAC barriers, offering a two-layered solid protection against insurgent attacks. The officers, including a mother of two and an award-winning sub-inspector, serve not just as the first line of defense but also as an inspiration for local girls and a testament to the empowerment of women in law enforcement and counterinsurgency operations in India’s left-wing extremism affected areas.

India Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

