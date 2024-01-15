en English
Business

India’s Exports See Slight Rise Amid Economic Slowdown

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
India's Exports See Slight Rise Amid Economic Slowdown

The Indian economy witnessed a slight uptick in exports in December 2023, inching up by 1 percent to USD 38.45 billion, according to official data released by the government. However, this marginal increase was overshadowed by the more significant decline in imports, which dropped by 4.85 percent to USD 58.25 billion in the same period.

Automobile Exports Experience Growth Amid Economic Struggles

Despite the overall economic slowdown, certain sectors showcased resilience with the automotive industry displaying promising growth. Passenger vehicle exports from India experienced a 5% year-on-year growth in 2023, totaling 677,956 units. Maruti Suzuki, a leading player, took the lead in this segment, shipping 202,786 units in the April-December period, marking a 6% increase from the previous year. Other major contributors included Hyundai Motor India, Kia, Volkswagen, Nissan, and Honda.

Trade Deficit Lower Than Expected

India’s merchandise trade deficit stood at $19.8 billion in December, a figure lower than the predicted deficit of $21 billion, as forecasted by economists. The Reserve Bank of India’s de-facto pegging of the Indian Rupee (INR) is not expected to significantly influence the market, as the December trade report aligns closely with November’s figures, which recorded a trade deficit of USD 20.6bn.

India’s Fiscal Performance and Future Outlook

During the April-December period of the fiscal year, the Indian economy experienced a contraction with exports falling by 5.7 percent to USD 317.12 billion, and imports also seeing a decrease of 7.93 percent to USD 505.15 billion. Despite these figures reflecting a global economic slowdown, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal remains optimistic, stating that India continues to stay in a ‘positive zone’.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

