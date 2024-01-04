en English
India’s Expansive Sanskrit Dictionary Set to Go Digital, Thanks to Deccan College and CSU Collaboration

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
India’s Expansive Sanskrit Dictionary Set to Go Digital, Thanks to Deccan College and CSU Collaboration

In a landmark move that bridges technology and heritage, an expansive Sanskrit dictionary project, featuring over 20 lakh terms across 35 volumes, is on the brink of digital inception. The first five volumes, having undergone meticulous digitization, are set to become publicly accessible within a mere two months. This monumental endeavor was overseen by K Sanjay Kumar Murthy, the principal secretary at India’s Central Ministry of Education.

Partnership Cemented with Memorandum of Understanding

The project is a testament to the power of collaboration, with Deccan College and the Central Sanskrit University (CSU) joining forces. Their partnership is solidified by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for resource exchange, setting the cornerstone for a synergistic relationship aimed at preserving and promoting India’s linguistic heritage.

Digitization: An Ongoing Endeavor

The digitization process is not a one-off task but an ongoing journey, with a commitment to expedite the remaining work using advanced technology and the active involvement of young professionals. This decision was reached at a review meeting held at Deccan College, attended by notable educational figures and authorities. The importance of the project and its implementation strategies were the focal points of the discussion.

Deccan College: The Pioneering Force

It was resolved that Deccan College would continue to spearhead this initiative, collaborating with 61 departments nationwide involved in the project. Outreach would also extend to India’s major universities to further the collaborative effort. The meeting also highlighted the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which not only facilitates joint collaboration but will also introduce programmes disseminating the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in the next academic session.

Expanding the Reach of Indian Knowledge System

The NEP 2020 programs aim to reach 30 lakh students through introductory courses across four universities in Maharashtra, with plans on the anvil to extend to other central universities. To extend the dictionary project’s reach, Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairperson of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), has noted that the groundwork provided by C-DAC Pune will be built upon. He envisions new terms being added to the dictionary and future translations into other Indian languages.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

