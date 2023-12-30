India’s Equity Market: A Beacon of Growth Amidst Global Economic Challenges

As the sun sets on the year 2023, India’s equity market is expected to continue its ascent into the new year, driven by high valuations that are appealing to companies and shareholders seeking to increase capital. Investors, moving away from China, are also favoring the optimistic market conditions. Amidst the global economic discourse about a slowing economy, rising food and energy prices, supply chain disruptions, and a heightened risk of sovereign debt distress, India’s equity market shines, promising growth and stability.

Year of Gains for India’s Equity Market

Despite ending on a slightly sour note with the Nifty 50 index closing 0.22% lower and the S&P BSE Sensex settling 0.23% down, both indexes had their best years since 2021 and second-best since 2017. The Nifty soared over 20% and the Sensex rose nearly 19%, making investors richer by Rs 81.90 Lakh Crore this year. Small and mid-cap indexes outperformed large-caps, registering surges of about 56% and 47% respectively. However, financial and energy companies experienced a drop, with financial services, banks, private banks, and reliance industries falling.

Forecast for 2024

As we peer into 2024, gains are expected in the early part of the year. However, bouts of volatility may be expected due to interest rate cuts, valuation concerns, and the general elections. Tata Motors emerged as the top gainer in the Nifty index, while Adani Enterprises was the worst performer.

Foreign Portfolio Investors and India’s Economic Status

In 2023, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) returned as buyers in the Indian equity market, with the highest inflow since 2020. The Nifty index recorded a year to date return of 18%, while mid and small cap stocks delivered impressive returns of 40% and 50% respectively. The Indian economy achieved the status of the fifth largest global economy and maintained its position as the fastest growing. The Reserve Bank of India implemented a repo rate increase to 6.5% in February but later adopted a pause to balance inflationary pressures and sustain growth rates.

FPIs were net sellers in just 4 months and buyers in the remaining 8, with a total inflow of 2.3 lakh crore in equities and bonds. With expected declines in US interest rates, FPIs are anticipated to increase their purchases in 2024. The Indian equity market, trading at a PE premium of 82 to the EM index PE, indicates favorable valuations that will continue to attract inflows.