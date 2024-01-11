en English
Energy

India’s Energy Conundrum: Navigating Challenges and Prospects

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:11 pm EST
India’s Energy Conundrum: Navigating Challenges and Prospects

India, a nation of vast energy needs, is grappling with energy security challenges as it confronts the reality of a projected 35% surge in energy demand by 2030. The country’s ambitious aim to replace a significant portion of petrol vehicles with electric ones is hampered by setbacks, casting a shadow over its goal to reduce reliance on crude oil imports. These setbacks, including delays and cancellations of key initiatives such as the creation of underground storage for crude oil, further complicate the nation’s drive towards enhancing energy security and reducing oil dependence.

The Crux of the Matter

India’s energy import bill, which stood at $185 billion in 2022, is anticipated to swell further if traditional methods persist. To counter this, India embarked on the National Green Hydrogen Mission with the aspiration of producing 5 MMTPA of green hydrogen by 2030. However, the country’s solar energy potential, estimated at 748 GW, is grossly underutilized with only 70 GW of solar capacity currently installed. The limited traction for green hydrogen in India, coupled with constraints such as high production and delivery costs and the readiness of Indian players to consume green hydrogen in traditional industrial processes, further underscores the complexity of the situation.

Policy Recommendations and Market Potential

A study on green energy market and pricing in South Asian countries, including India, underscores the urgent need for favorable policies to support sustainable development, financial assistance, subsidies for green energy technology, reduced tariffs, and robust sustainability frameworks and government regulations. In addition, the India Ethanol Market, which is expected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.84% through 2029, offers a promising avenue for energy security. The Indian government’s Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program, initiated in 2003, has spurred significant ethanol production, aligning with India’s climate goals and bolstering energy security.

Global Trends and India’s Position

While the world’s renewable energy grew at its fastest rate in the past 25 years in 2023, it still falls short of the tripling goal set at the UN climate talks in Dubai. Challenges such as policy uncertainties, fragile economic environments, and insufficient investment in electricity transmission grids persist. However, India has emerged as a frontrunner in the global shift towards renewable energy, spearheaded by solar power. With solar energy accounting for 54.76% of the country’s total renewable installed capacity as of December 2023, India’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship is evident. The decentralization of solar power generation, through rooftop solar installations and off-grid solar solutions, further solidifies India’s position in the renewable energy landscape.

In conclusion, as India navigates the complex terrain of energy security and oil dependence, the nation’s drive towards renewable energy, particularly solar power, and the potential of the ethanol market offer promising prospects. However, the challenges encountered in the transition to electric transportation and the establishment of strategic petroleum reserves underline the need for robust policy mechanisms and sustained commitment.

Energy India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

