Education

India's Edtech Industry Eyes Budget with Hopes of Fiscal Boost

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
India’s Edtech Industry Eyes Budget with Hopes of Fiscal Boost

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman readies herself to unveil the interim budget on February 1, the edtech industry in India waits with bated breath for fiscal policies that could potentially redefine the contours of digital education. Amidst an economic slowdown and a funding crunch, the sector pins its hopes on tax incentives and benefits, reduced GST rates on digital educational content, and a myriad of other announcements expected to be rolled out in the budget.

A Call for Tax Breaks and Reduced GST

One of the key expectations from the budget is a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on digital educational content and services. A drop from the current 18 percent to 5 percent is expected to make online learning more accessible, particularly for economically disadvantaged students. Prateek Maheshwari, Co-Chair of India Edtech Consortium (IEC), underscores the need for an increase in the education sector’s budget and a reduction in the GST slab to lay a robust educational foundation for the country’s children.

Education Loans and ESOPs

Another expectation is tax breaks for Indian students pursuing education abroad. At present, there is no tax relief on the repayment of the principal amount of education loans. Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder of upGrad, suggests extending 80E benefits to the principal amount, thereby making education loans more attractive to Indian households. Kumar also emphasizes the importance of focussing on Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) as a means to attract and retain talent in start-ups.

Research, Development and Infrastructure

Specific tax breaks and incentives for research and development activities, particularly in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), are other expectations from the edtech industry. The industry also advocates for increased allocations for the development of digital infrastructure, critical to improving internet accessibility for students across the country.

The government’s commitment to upskilling and reskilling the workforce is yet another area of interest for edtech companies. As the Indian education sector stands on the threshold of a digital revolution, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the edtech industry looks to the budget with optimism, hoping for policies that foster growth and transformation in the realm of digital education.

Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

