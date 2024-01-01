en English
India’s Economic Prospects: Insights from a Recent Poll

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:37 am EST
India’s Economic Prospects: Insights from a Recent Poll

A recent poll by CNBC-TV18 has unveiled a positive outlook concerning India’s economic prospects in the eyes of the respondents. The majority, accounting for 60% of participants, predict that India’s growth rate will hover between 6.2% and 6.4% for the fiscal year 2024-25. This projection reflects a robust expectation of India’s economic trajectory in the medium term.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Anticipated Move

Interestingly, the same percentage of respondents, 60%, foresees the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiating a rate cut between July and September of the current year. An RBI rate cut signals a shift in the central bank’s monetary policy, likely indicating a strategy aimed at stimulating economic growth or managing inflation. This expectation aligns with the perspective that the RBI is modifying its policy in response to evolving economic conditions.

Comparative Economic Performance

On the international front, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that Bangladesh’s economy will reach a value of 516.24 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25, outpacing advanced economies such as Denmark, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, South Asia’s largest economy, India, is projected to have a GDP of 4,084.69 billion in 2025, with per capita GDP escalating to 2,829.65.

India’s Fiscal Deficit Target

The Reserve Bank of India has manifested confidence in meeting the fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of the GDP. The government’s fiscal deficit target for the full year is Rs 17.86 lakh crore or 5.9% of the GDP. As of the end of November, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 9.06 lakh crore or 50.7% of the full year budget estimate. The government aims to reduce the fiscal deficit to below 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26.

Transition of the Indian Economy

The article also explores the transformation of the Indian economy from a mixed planned economy to a mixed middle-income developing social market economy. It discusses the economic liberalization in 1991 and the average GDP growth of 6% to 7% since the beginning of the 21st century. It also outlines the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian economy, the country’s position in the global economy, and the various sectors contributing to India’s GDP. Finally, it addresses the challenges of high unemployment, rising income inequality, and a decrease in aggregate demand, along with the urgency for public sector reform, infrastructure development, deregulation, financial inclusion, and focus on education and public health for sustainable economic development.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

