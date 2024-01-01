en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

India’s Economic Outlook for FY25: Poll Reveals Growth Expectations and Potential Monetary Policy Shift

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
India’s Economic Outlook for FY25: Poll Reveals Growth Expectations and Potential Monetary Policy Shift

India’s economic outlook for Financial Year 2025 (FY25) has been revealed by a recent poll conducted by CNBC-TV18. The findings suggest a majority sentiment towards a potential growth rate of 6.2% to 6.4%. Respondents, accounting for 60% of those polled, anticipate this growth rate, reflecting a positive sentiment towards the Indian economy’s potential in the upcoming years.

Expectations for a Shift in Monetary Policy

Simultaneously, the same percentage of respondents, 60%, foresee the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiating its first rate cut between July to September of the current year. This anticipated move is indicative of a predicted shift in monetary policy, with potential ramifications on economic activities, including investment and inflation rates.

Insights from Experts

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, forecasts a slightly more optimistic 6.7% GDP growth for FY25. He further emphasized that the banking system is in good shape and macroeconomic indicators are stable. However, he raised concerns about overvalued valuations and potential market vulnerabilities.

Implications for Future Strategies

These projections and expectations can have significant implications for businesses, consumers, and policymakers. They provide valuable insights into the changing economic landscape, equipping stakeholders to shape their strategies and decisions accordingly. The upcoming General Election in 2024 is also expected to play a crucial role in shaping India’s economic path.

0
Business Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NSE India Launches Block Mechanism Trading for Secondary Markets

By Dil Bar Irshad

Anticipating Economic Trends: Central Banks to Reduce Interest Rates in 2024 Amid High Global Inflation

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

De-risking: The New Global Strategy in an Era of Disruption

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Philip Jansen Approached for Chairman Role at WPP Amid BT Leadership Change

By BNN Correspondents

Tesla Cybertruck, Nissan Leaf Lose Federal Tax Credit Eligibility ...
@Business · 2 mins
Tesla Cybertruck, Nissan Leaf Lose Federal Tax Credit Eligibility ...
heart comment 0
The ‘Fab Four’: Promising Stocks to Watch in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

The 'Fab Four': Promising Stocks to Watch in 2024
APL Apollo’s Mixed Q3FY24 Results: Flat Volumes, Improved VAP Share

By Rafia Tasleem

APL Apollo's Mixed Q3FY24 Results: Flat Volumes, Improved VAP Share
Energy Regulation Board Holds Fuel Prices Steady Despite International Market Decline

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Energy Regulation Board Holds Fuel Prices Steady Despite International Market Decline
Australian Shares Projected to Open Lower in 2024: A Pause in the Global Equity Rally

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Shares Projected to Open Lower in 2024: A Pause in the Global Equity Rally
Latest Headlines
World News
The Rise of Minimalist Sporting Practices: A Reaction to Digitization
29 seconds
The Rise of Minimalist Sporting Practices: A Reaction to Digitization
2024 Rings in Major Shifts in Professional Wrestling Landscape
37 seconds
2024 Rings in Major Shifts in Professional Wrestling Landscape
Kelly Somers Embraces Motherhood: A New Chapter Begins
48 seconds
Kelly Somers Embraces Motherhood: A New Chapter Begins
TMC's Saket Gokhale Questions BJP's Election Strategies Ahead of 2024 Polls
53 seconds
TMC's Saket Gokhale Questions BJP's Election Strategies Ahead of 2024 Polls
Israel's Supreme Court Invalidates Controversial Law Limiting Judiciary's Power
54 seconds
Israel's Supreme Court Invalidates Controversial Law Limiting Judiciary's Power
Scabies Cases Surge in the UK Amidst Shortage of Primary Treatments
1 min
Scabies Cases Surge in the UK Amidst Shortage of Primary Treatments
The Unresolved Enigma: Tracing the Origins of COVID-19
1 min
The Unresolved Enigma: Tracing the Origins of COVID-19
Gym Lifestyle and Infertility: Unveiling the Unseen Link in Young Adults
1 min
Gym Lifestyle and Infertility: Unveiling the Unseen Link in Young Adults
Congress Party's Strategy for 2024 Elections: A Shift in Indian Political Dynamics?
1 min
Congress Party's Strategy for 2024 Elections: A Shift in Indian Political Dynamics?
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
20 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
29 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
33 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
39 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
3 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app