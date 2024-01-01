India’s Economic Outlook for FY25: Poll Reveals Growth Expectations and Potential Monetary Policy Shift

India’s economic outlook for Financial Year 2025 (FY25) has been revealed by a recent poll conducted by CNBC-TV18. The findings suggest a majority sentiment towards a potential growth rate of 6.2% to 6.4%. Respondents, accounting for 60% of those polled, anticipate this growth rate, reflecting a positive sentiment towards the Indian economy’s potential in the upcoming years.

Expectations for a Shift in Monetary Policy

Simultaneously, the same percentage of respondents, 60%, foresee the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiating its first rate cut between July to September of the current year. This anticipated move is indicative of a predicted shift in monetary policy, with potential ramifications on economic activities, including investment and inflation rates.

Insights from Experts

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, forecasts a slightly more optimistic 6.7% GDP growth for FY25. He further emphasized that the banking system is in good shape and macroeconomic indicators are stable. However, he raised concerns about overvalued valuations and potential market vulnerabilities.

Implications for Future Strategies

These projections and expectations can have significant implications for businesses, consumers, and policymakers. They provide valuable insights into the changing economic landscape, equipping stakeholders to shape their strategies and decisions accordingly. The upcoming General Election in 2024 is also expected to play a crucial role in shaping India’s economic path.