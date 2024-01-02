India’s Economic Outlook: A Journey Towards Robust Growth

India’s economic landscape is witnessing a robust and resilient recovery, set to outpace other global economies. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised its growth projection for the fiscal year 2023-24 to 7%, up from the earlier projection of 6.5%, reflecting a belief in the Indian economy’s resilience against global headwinds. The upward revision is supported by high-frequency data like the healthy GST revenue and validates the continued growth trajectory of the Indian economy.

Surpassing Expectations: A Look at the Numbers

Despite encountering turbulence in the banking system, India’s GDP grew by 7.6% in the second quarter and by 7.7% in the first half of the fiscal year 2023-24. The progress on disinflation, with inflation declining to 3.2% in November compared to 5.5% in 2022, is another surprising macro theme. The country’s economy is projected to grow at more than 7% in the post-pandemic years, with real GDP growth rates of 7.8% (Q2) and 7.6% (Q3).

2024: A Year of Fortunes for the Indian Economy

The year 2024 is expected to be a critical year for the Indian economy, with a projected increase in GDP to USD 4 trillion and a rise in per capita income at 9.6%. The economic growth projection for 2024 is at 6.3%, with a GDP of US 3.73 trillion and a GDP per capita of US 2,610. The country is on track to become a US 5 trillion economy by 2027, aiming to reach USD 7 trillion GDP by 2030.

Inflation has been relatively stable, with core inflation remaining steady and food price shocks causing headline inflation to deviate from the target rate of 4 percent. The Reserve Bank of India’s neutral monetary policy stance has been praised for its data-dependent approach. The INR/US exchange rate is expected to fluctuate in the 82-84 range, with a marginally weaker currency making Indian exports more attractive.

Revival of Private Capital Expenditure

The government and the RBI aim to spur private capital expenditure (Capex), which is showing signs of revival, especially in sectors like petroleum, steel, cement, and chemicals. The manufacturing sector has seen significant growth, driven by the government’s Make in India initiative and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Capacity utilisation and fixed asset investments by private manufacturing companies are on the rise, signalling a promising future. However, youth unemployment remains a challenge amidst the decoupling of industrial growth and employment.