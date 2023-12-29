India’s Economic Landscape in 2023: Resilience, Revival, and Repositioning

As we approach the end of 2023, the economic and business landscape of India tells a tale of resilience, revival, and repositioning. The Indian equity market has faced challenges, with some stocks underperforming, yet the Nifty 50 is set to open at a record high on the last session of the year.

Equity Market Performance

Stocks including those of Adani Group, UPL Ltd, Vedanta, Dabur, and SBI Cards and Payment Services have faced significant declines. Adani Group’s portfolio firms have grappled with a slump in share values, while UPL Ltd reported a net loss. Vedanta wrestled with downgrades and cash flow challenges, and Dabur and SBI Cards and Payment Services saw their market value and share shrink, respectively.

Nifty’s Record High

Despite the rollercoaster ride, Nifty and BSE Sensex have seen about a 20% gain each this year, and are set for their best month of 2023 with 8% gains. Small-caps and mid-caps have outperformed the benchmarks, gaining more than double that of Nifty and Sensex, defying valuation concerns. Foreign portfolio investors bought Indian shares worth 1.65 trillion rupees in 2023, the highest since 2020.

Home Affordability in India

The affordability of homes in India has shown a positive trend, with the affordability index improving across the country. This has led to a 31% increase in unit sales from 2022. However, Mumbai remains the sole ‘unaffordable’ city with an affordability index of 51%.

GDP Growth and Economic Risks

India achieved a robust 7.7% GDP growth in H1 FY24, with industrial activity seeing a consistent rise. But inflation reached 5.5% as of November, posing concerns. Weak exports globally disrupted supply chains and could dampen the current growth trajectory. Geopolitical hurdles and economic uncertainties have impeded efforts to enhance FDI inflows into India.

Advice for Investors

Amid the economic ups and downs, financial literacy and caution against unforeseen occurrences are advised for investors. Focus on quality companies, long-term perspective, systematic investment, asset allocation, and regular portfolio cleaning are recommended. The Indian market saw double digit returns, with PSU banks performing well. Retail investors dominated the market, and index investing and SIP investments gained momentum.

