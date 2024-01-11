India's Dunki Flights: An Exodus, a Backlog, and a Potential Reversal

India, a country of over a billion people, has long been a source of global migration. The quest for better economic opportunities and improved living standards has seen many of its citizens take the risky journey overseas. This phenomenon, dubbed 'dunki' flights, has become a significant socio-economic issue. However, as the Indian economy continues to grow, there is an anticipation of a reversal in this talent drain.

Green Card Backlog and the Jumpstart Bill

With a backlog of over four million family-sponsored and one and a half million employment-based immigrant visas, Indian immigrants in the US are stuck in a prolonged wait. The US government has attempted to address this issue with the Jumpstart Bill, aiming to clear the backlog for employment-based green cards. The bill seeks to retrieve unused immigrant visas from the period of 1992 to 2021 and convert them into green cards. Despite these efforts, over 200,000 Indians are likely to die before receiving their green cards, a testament to the vastness of the backlog.

Fraudulent U Visa Applications: A Desperate Measure

Highlighting the desperation of the situation, an alarming trend has emerged among Indian migrants. Instances of staging robberies at their workplaces, to qualify for U Visas, have been reported. The Department of Homeland Security has flagged widespread fraud in the U Visa program, with over 340,000 migrants filing for U Visas in 2021, despite only 10,000 being distributed each year. Two Indian-born men were recently arrested for staging robberies at convenience stores and fast food restaurants across the US, enabling clerks to claim victimhood on U Visa applications. This is a stark manifestation of the lengths some are willing to go to secure a better life.

Reverse Drain of Talent: A Beacon of Hope

As grim as these stories may be, there is a glimmer of hope. As India's economy continues to grow, many predict a reverse drain of talent. This refers to the process of skilled workers returning to India, attracted by the expanding opportunities within their homeland. As India continues on its path of economic development, this reverse drain could potentially turn the tide of migration, bringing back the country's lost talent.