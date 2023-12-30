en English
India’s ‘Divinity and Development’ Approach: A New Chapter in Ayodhya’s Evolution

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:52 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:00 am EST
India's 'Divinity and Development' Approach: A New Chapter in Ayodhya's Evolution

India’s government has adopted a new motto: ‘Divinity and Development’, aiming to harmoniously combine spirituality and progress. This approach is particularly relevant in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, where the monumental project of constructing the Ram Temple is underway. The initiative is not merely a religious endeavor but a developmental one as well, envisioning to transform the city into a vibrant cultural and spiritual hub while simultaneously boosting its economy and infrastructure.

(Read Also: Leadership Reshuffle in India’s Key Security Forces: Anish Dayal Singh Appointed DG of CRPF)

Blending Spiritual Significance and Urban Development

The government’s strategy appears to be centered around a delicate balance – preserving the spiritual significance of the temple and the overall development of Ayodhya. This dual approach ensures the city’s evolution as a place of worship goes hand in hand with its growth as a thriving urban center. The project, therefore, is not just about erecting a temple but about constructing a city that can cater to the needs of the modern world without compromising its spiritual roots.

The Impacts of the ‘Divinity and Development’ Approach

This unique development strategy is expected to yield various positive impacts. It is anticipated to boost tourism, leading to increased job opportunities. Besides, it would also facilitate the promotion of Hindu culture, ensuring that the city becomes a beacon of spiritual enlightenment while also being a center of economic growth.

(Read Also: Uday Kotak Highlights India’s Shift from Savers to Investors: Implications and Challenges)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a vocal advocate of this ‘Divinity and Development’ approach. He has stressed the potential of areas like Uttarakhand, urging investors to explore and convert these potentials into opportunities. He has also highlighted the emergence of an aspirational India over the last decade, one that blends its spiritual heritage with modern development. With the inauguration of the Ram Temple approaching, he will place an idol representing a five-year-old Ram Lalla in the inner sanctum, symbolizing the confluence of divinity and development.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

