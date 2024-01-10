en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India’s District Courts Lack Accessibility for Disabled Individuals: Supreme Court Report

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:16 pm EST
India’s District Courts Lack Accessibility for Disabled Individuals: Supreme Court Report

In a groundbreaking revelation, a report by the Centre for Research and Planning of the Supreme Court of India has exposed major deficiencies in the infrastructure of District Courts across the country, with a specific focus on accessibility for individuals with disabilities. The report’s findings have brought to light the urgent need for improvement in the accessibility of judicial infrastructure in India.

Accessibility Issues in Indian District Courts

The study discovered that over 50% of District Court complexes lack ramps, a basic necessity for people with mobility impairments. Worse still, only about 25.2% offer wheelchairs, making it exceedingly difficult for many to navigate these spaces. But the most shocking revelation was that a mere 5.1% have tactile paving, an essential feature for individuals with visual impairments.

Infrastructure Gap

Furthermore, the report underscored a significant infrastructure gap, with a shortage of 4,250 courtrooms from the sanctioned strength of judges in the District Judiciary. This shortfall not only hampers the efficient functioning of the judiciary but also exacerbates the issues of accessibility for people with disabilities, as many courts are forced to operate in non-accessible, temporary accommodations.

The Way Forward

The report made a clarion call for regular inspections to modify existing court buildings to be more inclusive for people with disabilities. While acknowledging the challenges some High Courts face in altering old buildings due to structural limitations, it noted that provisions for people with disabilities are being incorporated into new constructions. This signals a promising shift towards creating a more inclusive judicial system in India.

In conclusion, this first-of-its-kind report has unearthed critical shortcomings in judicial infrastructure concerning accessibility. It has underscored the urgent necessity for concerted action to address these issues, signaling a need for a paradigm shift in the way we envision and implement accessible infrastructure in our judicial system.

0
India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
44 seconds ago
Family-Run Console Repair Shop in Bengaluru Goes Viral
In the heart of Bengaluru, the bustling tech hub of India, lies a unique establishment that’s recently caught the attention of the internet. It’s a family-run gaming console repair shop, Console Fixit, an entity that seems to be a rarity in the ever-evolving world of gaming technology. A social media post by Ayush, a relations
Family-Run Console Repair Shop in Bengaluru Goes Viral
Shah Rukh Khan Honored as 'Indian of the Year' at CNN-News18 Awards
8 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan Honored as 'Indian of the Year' at CNN-News18 Awards
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
13 mins ago
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
IndiGo Rings in New Year with Sale on Flights: Commitment to Affordability and Customer Satisfaction
2 mins ago
IndiGo Rings in New Year with Sale on Flights: Commitment to Affordability and Customer Satisfaction
ICEA Urges for Reduction in Import Duties on Smartphone Components
4 mins ago
ICEA Urges for Reduction in Import Duties on Smartphone Components
Shiv Sena's Setback: A Constitutional Concern?
5 mins ago
Shiv Sena's Setback: A Constitutional Concern?
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
16 seconds
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
German Protests Over Subsidy Cuts Amid Pledge of Aid to Kiev
33 seconds
German Protests Over Subsidy Cuts Amid Pledge of Aid to Kiev
South Korea's Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Survives Assassination Attempt
2 mins
South Korea's Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Survives Assassination Attempt
Lazer Unveils Lightest Helmet: Z1 KinetiCore
4 mins
Lazer Unveils Lightest Helmet: Z1 KinetiCore
Shiv Sena's Setback: A Constitutional Concern?
5 mins
Shiv Sena's Setback: A Constitutional Concern?
Spain Reinstates Mask Mandates in Medical Facilities: An Inside Look
5 mins
Spain Reinstates Mask Mandates in Medical Facilities: An Inside Look
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Leads to Surge in Cases: What We Know So Far
6 mins
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Leads to Surge in Cases: What We Know So Far
Accusations Against Donald Tusk: Undermining Democracy in Poland
6 mins
Accusations Against Donald Tusk: Undermining Democracy in Poland
LeBron James and Fanatics Ink Partnership, Signal New Era in Sports Memorabilia
8 mins
LeBron James and Fanatics Ink Partnership, Signal New Era in Sports Memorabilia
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app