India’s District Courts Lack Accessibility for Disabled Individuals: Supreme Court Report

In a groundbreaking revelation, a report by the Centre for Research and Planning of the Supreme Court of India has exposed major deficiencies in the infrastructure of District Courts across the country, with a specific focus on accessibility for individuals with disabilities. The report’s findings have brought to light the urgent need for improvement in the accessibility of judicial infrastructure in India.

Accessibility Issues in Indian District Courts

The study discovered that over 50% of District Court complexes lack ramps, a basic necessity for people with mobility impairments. Worse still, only about 25.2% offer wheelchairs, making it exceedingly difficult for many to navigate these spaces. But the most shocking revelation was that a mere 5.1% have tactile paving, an essential feature for individuals with visual impairments.

Infrastructure Gap

Furthermore, the report underscored a significant infrastructure gap, with a shortage of 4,250 courtrooms from the sanctioned strength of judges in the District Judiciary. This shortfall not only hampers the efficient functioning of the judiciary but also exacerbates the issues of accessibility for people with disabilities, as many courts are forced to operate in non-accessible, temporary accommodations.

The Way Forward

The report made a clarion call for regular inspections to modify existing court buildings to be more inclusive for people with disabilities. While acknowledging the challenges some High Courts face in altering old buildings due to structural limitations, it noted that provisions for people with disabilities are being incorporated into new constructions. This signals a promising shift towards creating a more inclusive judicial system in India.

In conclusion, this first-of-its-kind report has unearthed critical shortcomings in judicial infrastructure concerning accessibility. It has underscored the urgent necessity for concerted action to address these issues, signaling a need for a paradigm shift in the way we envision and implement accessible infrastructure in our judicial system.