India's Disinvestment Strategy: A Shift Towards Value Maximization

India's Finance Secretary TV Somanathan has signaled a paradigm shift in the government's disinvestment strategy. It is now viewed not merely as a balancing act for the budget, but as a tool for revitalizing Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). This change in stance is attributed to the government's confidence in its revenue generation capabilities and its proficiency in controlling expenditures.

Towards Enhanced Valuations and Dividends

PSUs are now being revamped with an emphasis on enhancing their attractiveness to shareholders. The focus is on improved valuations and dividends, thus reducing the immediate need for disinvestment. This strategic change is aimed at maximizing economic value rather than adhering to a strict disinvestment schedule.

A Comprehensive Evaluation Approach

The government is adopting a more comprehensive method to assess the assets, earnings potential, and capacity for growth of PSUs. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) will primarily concentrate on wrapping up the ongoing privatisation transactions. The move towards a broader evaluation approach ensures a strategic timing of stake sales to reap maximum benefits.

Decoupling Disinvestment from Fiscal Targets

By detaching disinvestment from fiscal targets, the government aims to better evaluate the economic value of PSUs. As per DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the government has targeted to raise ₹50,000 crore from other capital receipts, including proceeds from disinvestment and asset monetisation. There are no specific companies listed for Initial Public Offering (IPO) for the next fiscal, but share sale offers from subsidiaries of listed CPSEs can be expected.