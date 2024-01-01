en English
Aviation

India’s DGCA Issues Record Commercial Pilot Licenses in 2023, Women Pilots on the Rise

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
India’s DGCA Issues Record Commercial Pilot Licenses in 2023, Women Pilots on the Rise

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a record 1,622 commercial pilot licenses (CPLs) in 2023, a significant leap of 39.22% over the 1,165 licenses granted in 2022. The rise in licenses issued to women pilots was even more pronounced, soaring by 22.5% compared to the previous year. Women now account for 18.12% of all CPL holders in the country.

Aviation Sector Rebounds from Pandemic Setbacks

The surge in pilot licensing comes as a testament to the rapid recovery of India’s civil aviation sector from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Major airlines such as Air India and IndiGo are expanding their fleets with substantial aircraft orders, further fuelling the demand for pilots. The DGCA has been proactive in its response, aligning its actions with the aviation industry’s trajectory of resurgence.

Enhanced Safety Standards and Operational Demands

The DGCA attributes the upswing in pilot licensing to its stringent safety and compliance standards, as well as the growing operational demands of the aviation industry. Rigorous safety measures and the enforcement of compliance have been instrumental in maintaining a high standard of aviation safety in India, ensuring the country keeps pace with global aviation trends.

Streamlining the Licensing Process

The Civil Aviation Ministry has made amendments to the Aircraft Rules, 1937, to extend the validity of CPLs from five to ten years. This move aims to reduce the administrative burden on pilots and aviation authorities, thereby streamlining the licensing process. The DGCA has also approved a new helicopter flying training organization to meet the demands of small businesses and helicopter operators.

This initiative is expected to give a significant boost to the helicopter industry by increasing the number of trained pilots available for regional connectivity services, pilgrimage flights, and air-ambulance services. The move seeks to expand the pool of pilots beyond those with military backgrounds, thus catering to a wider demographic of potential pilots.

Aviation Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

