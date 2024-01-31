India's Department of Disability Affairs Proposes New Accessibility Guidelines

In a groundbreaking move, India's Department of Disability Affairs has announced new guidelines to enhance accessibility for persons with disabilities in relation to Home Ministry-related infrastructure. The proposed guidelines are open for public comment until February 25, and they cater to a wide range of facilities from police stations and prisons to disaster mitigation centers.

Addressing Accessibility Issues

The guidelines propose innovative solutions to tackle accessibility issues head-on. In cases where a disabled woman who has been a victim of violence is unable to reach a police station, the guidelines recommend that a female police officer should visit an accessible location to register her complaint. Moreover, the guidelines urge that shelters for domestic violence victims should be accessible to all, regardless of their physical abilities.

Improving Mobility and Communication

Special transportation arrangements are also under consideration, including the introduction of a dedicated transport unit within the police force for persons with disabilities. On the communication front, the guidelines emphasize the use of professional sign language interpreters and the modification of communication methods for individuals with cognitive disabilities. The aim is to establish a conducive environment for persons with disabilities, ensuring that their statements are audio-video recorded with consent.

Training and Data Collection

The guidelines also highlight the vulnerability of persons with disabilities to cyber-crimes, suggesting specialized training for cyber-crime units. They further reinforce the importance of training for child care institutions and police personnel in handling child victims with disabilities. The maintenance of disaggregated data on crimes against persons with disabilities, to be reported to the National Crime Records Bureau, is also mandated in these guidelines.