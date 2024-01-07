en English
India

India’s Demographic Shift: The Growing Impact of Internal Migration

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
India is witnessing an unprecedented internal migration movement as it steers into the 21st century. Recent data underscores that millions are on the move between states for employment. The 2011 Census revealed over 41 million inter-state migrant workers, a figure speculated to have nearly doubled to 80 million in 2022. These demographic shifts, aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, have brought forth numerous challenges, including a 22.6% wage decline and severe food insecurity.

Migrant Workers: The New Face of Hyderabad

The city of Hyderabad stands as a testament to this demographic shift, with a staggering 64.3% of its population being migrants. Many of these workers, subject to abysmal living conditions, are caught in the throes of intense wage competition. The lower wages offered by migrants from northern states have further intensified this struggle.

Circular Migration: A Double-Edged Sword

The phenomenon of circular migration, characterized by workers maintaining ties with their native places, has further complicated the access to government welfare schemes. This constant movement between states, while maintaining a lifeline back home, creates hurdles in availing consistent benefits.

Female Migrant Workers: Bearing the Brunt

Female migrant workers face a predicament of their own – grappling with gendered discrimination and harassment in addition to the common hardships. Their plight underscores the need for gender-sensitive policies within the larger migration discourse.

Amrith Kal: A Period of Opportunity and Challenges

India’s demographic dividend period, the Amrith Kal, is seen as an opportunity to harness the burgeoning young workforce for national development. Yet, challenges such as regional imbalances and exclusion of migrant labor from urban welfare programs pose significant roadblocks. Policies like the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan and the portability of ration cards have been initiated, but a more comprehensive approach is required for truly inclusive growth.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

India

