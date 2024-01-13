en English
Economy

India’s Cost of Living Crisis: A Snake Catcher’s Struggle

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
At 43, Kali C from Chengalpettu, Tamil Nadu, is no stranger to the harsh realities of life. As a snake catcher with the Irula Snake Catchers Industrial Cooperative Society, he earns a basic salary of 19,000 rupees ($228.72) per month for seven months of the year. His income is supplemented by commission payments — an average of 4,800 rupees ($57.78) per month — for his snake catches. But the income is seasonal, and during the snake breeding season from April to August, snake catching is prohibited, leaving Kali in a lurch.

Surviving the Off-Season

During these lean months, Kali resorts to farming and fishing odd jobs to ensure his family’s survival. His monthly income plummets to between 7,000 rupees ($84.27) to 10,000 rupees ($120.38). Alamelu, Kali’s wife, contributes to the family’s income by weaving baskets, but their combined earnings barely keep them afloat.

The Crushing Weight of Expenses

The family’s monthly expenses total 22,800 rupees ($274), with a significant chunk — 8,700 rupees ($104.73) — going towards loan repayment. After all expenses are paid, Kali is left with a meager 14,100 rupees ($169.73) for the family’s living costs. The struggle to make ends meet is a relentless one.

A Modest Lifestyle

In their 11-square-meter single-room house, Kali, Alamelu, and their two daughters — who join them during holidays — along with a dog, four rabbits, and a rescue mongoose, live a modest lifestyle. Their story is a stark reminder of the struggles faced by many in the face of the escalating cost of living crisis.

Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

