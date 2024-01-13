India’s Cost of Living Crisis: A Snake Catcher’s Struggle
At 43, Kali C from Chengalpettu, Tamil Nadu, is no stranger to the harsh realities of life. As a snake catcher with the Irula Snake Catchers Industrial Cooperative Society, he earns a basic salary of 19,000 rupees ($228.72) per month for seven months of the year. His income is supplemented by commission payments — an average of 4,800 rupees ($57.78) per month — for his snake catches. But the income is seasonal, and during the snake breeding season from April to August, snake catching is prohibited, leaving Kali in a lurch.
Surviving the Off-Season
During these lean months, Kali resorts to farming and fishing odd jobs to ensure his family’s survival. His monthly income plummets to between 7,000 rupees ($84.27) to 10,000 rupees ($120.38). Alamelu, Kali’s wife, contributes to the family’s income by weaving baskets, but their combined earnings barely keep them afloat.
The Crushing Weight of Expenses
The family’s monthly expenses total 22,800 rupees ($274), with a significant chunk — 8,700 rupees ($104.73) — going towards loan repayment. After all expenses are paid, Kali is left with a meager 14,100 rupees ($169.73) for the family’s living costs. The struggle to make ends meet is a relentless one.
A Modest Lifestyle
In their 11-square-meter single-room house, Kali, Alamelu, and their two daughters — who join them during holidays — along with a dog, four rabbits, and a rescue mongoose, live a modest lifestyle. Their story is a stark reminder of the struggles faced by many in the face of the escalating cost of living crisis.
