India’s Commerce Ministry Convenes Meeting to Address Red Sea Crisis Impact on Trade

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:01 am EST
In the wake of rising tensions in the Red Sea, the Indian Commerce Ministry has convened a high-level inter-ministerial meeting for January 17 to address trade issues. The crisis has led to shipping disruptions due to recent attacks by Houthi militants near the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, compelling shippers to reroute via the Cape of Good Hope, thereby leading to delays and increased costs.

Inter-Ministerial Meeting to Address Trade Crisis

The meeting will see participation from senior officials from the Ministries of External Affairs, Defence, Shipping, Finance (Department of Financial Services), and Commerce. An internal strategic group within the Commerce Ministry has also been constituted to address global issues affecting trade on a daily basis.

One of the key points on the agenda is the assessment of alternative trade routes, should the situation in the Red Sea deteriorate further. This proactive approach is a result of concerns expressed by stakeholders, including traders and shippers, during a meeting on January 4 about the potential for trade disruptions and increased costs.

Maintaining the Competitiveness of Indian Exports

Amidst these developments, the Commerce Ministry has advised the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) against raising export credit interest rates. This is to ensure the competitiveness of Indian exports, which are particularly being affected by the crisis. The exports to Europe, the US East Coast, and Latin America are the most impacted as shipping lines reduce movements through the Red Sea in favor of the longer Cape of Good Hope route.

Impact on the Preferred Trade Route

The crisis has hit hard the traditional route through the Suez Canal and Red Sea, which is faster and more efficient than the alternative one circumnavigating the African continent. As this situation unfolds, the Indian Commerce Ministry is leaving no stone unturned to ensure minimal disruption to trade and shipping, thereby safeguarding the nation’s economic interests.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

