Aviation

India’s Civil Aviation Ministry Responds to Increase in Flight Cancellations and Delays

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
India’s Civil Aviation Ministry Responds to Increase in Flight Cancellations and Delays

As the world welcomed 2024, India saw an unexpected surge in air travel, particularly amongst families on holiday. This surge, however, has been accompanied by a rise in complaints regarding flight cancellations and delays, often attributed to fog and other operational issues. In response, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation in India has urged airlines and operators to ensure passengers are treated fairly during such disruptions.

The Ministry’s Response

A senior official of the ministry reiterated the oversight role of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in monitoring passenger grievances. In a meeting convened recently, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia instructed airline and operator representatives to adhere strictly to the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) concerning cancellations, delays, and refunds.

Guidelines for Airlines

In December, the government issued guidelines stipulating that in the event of flight cancellations, airlines must either provide an alternate flight or compensate passengers in addition to refunding the ticket cost. For delays, airlines are required to offer meals, refreshments, alternate flights, refunds, or hotel accommodations, depending on the delay’s duration.

Force Majeure Exemptions

However, it’s worth noting that airlines are exempt from these obligations if disruptions are due to force majeure events. Information about passenger rights in cases of flight disruptions is available on the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s website, the DGCA’s website, and the websites of respective airlines.

The ministry’s proactive stance comes amid its ambitious plans to expand India’s aviation infrastructure. With the approval of 21 new greenfield airports, of which eight are already operational, the ministry aims to increase the total number of airports to 220 over the next four to five years. The ministry has also granted site clearance for the development of a new greenfield airport at Nagchala, Mandi, setting clear guidelines for the licensing and operation of these airports.

Aviation India Travel & Tourism
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

