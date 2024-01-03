India’s Civil Aviation Ministry Responds to Increase in Flight Cancellations and Delays

As the world welcomed 2024, India saw an unexpected surge in air travel, particularly amongst families on holiday. This surge, however, has been accompanied by a rise in complaints regarding flight cancellations and delays, often attributed to fog and other operational issues. In response, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation in India has urged airlines and operators to ensure passengers are treated fairly during such disruptions.

The Ministry’s Response

A senior official of the ministry reiterated the oversight role of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in monitoring passenger grievances. In a meeting convened recently, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia instructed airline and operator representatives to adhere strictly to the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) concerning cancellations, delays, and refunds.

Guidelines for Airlines

In December, the government issued guidelines stipulating that in the event of flight cancellations, airlines must either provide an alternate flight or compensate passengers in addition to refunding the ticket cost. For delays, airlines are required to offer meals, refreshments, alternate flights, refunds, or hotel accommodations, depending on the delay’s duration.

Force Majeure Exemptions

However, it’s worth noting that airlines are exempt from these obligations if disruptions are due to force majeure events. Information about passenger rights in cases of flight disruptions is available on the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s website, the DGCA’s website, and the websites of respective airlines.

The ministry’s proactive stance comes amid its ambitious plans to expand India’s aviation infrastructure. With the approval of 21 new greenfield airports, of which eight are already operational, the ministry aims to increase the total number of airports to 220 over the next four to five years. The ministry has also granted site clearance for the development of a new greenfield airport at Nagchala, Mandi, setting clear guidelines for the licensing and operation of these airports.