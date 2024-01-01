India’s Banking System Grapples with Historic Liquidity Deficit: Short-term Debt Yields Surge

In December, India’s banking system experienced an unprecedented liquidity deficit, leading to a 15-20 basis point increase in the yield of short-term debt instruments like commercial papers (CPs) and certificates of deposit (CDs). The liquidity squeeze reached a peak due to outflows from advance tax payments and Goods and Services Tax (GST), resulting in an estimated deficit of around Rs 1.86 lakh crore as of December 29, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) money market operations.

Impact on Non-Banking Financial Companies and Manufacturing Firms

The yield on CPs issued by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) saw a rise of 20 basis points, while those issued by manufacturing companies and the yield on CDs each saw a 10 basis point increase by the end of December. This liquidity strain was also reflected in the increased cut-off yields on Treasury Bills (T-Bills), despite a marginal decrease by the end of the month.

RBI’s Response and Market Prediction

As a mitigating measure, the RBI conducted four variable rate repo auctions, which garnered bids 3-4 times higher than the notified amount, signaling a strong demand for liquidity. Market experts anticipate that the central bank will continue to support liquidity in the future, with expectations of easing in the near term. However, yields on short-term debt instruments are expected to remain elevated for a few more months until the liquidity situation improves, with a possible easing cycle beginning in 2024.

Global Perspective: US Treasury Market

Meanwhile, on the global front, the US Treasury market posted its first annual gain since 2020, as slowing growth and inflation bolstered views that the Federal Reserve’s campaign of interest-rate increases might be over. Benchmark yields were propelled to multiyear highs in October due to the prospect of a continued tight monetary policy. However, growth in the supply of Treasury debt also spurred investors to demand higher rates of return.

Despite the rise in debt, disposable income in the US has also increased by 3.7% over the past year, supporting consumer spending. Economists now believe that the Fed might be done with interest-rate increases and could potentially cut borrowing costs next year. In this context, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey rose to a five-month high in December.