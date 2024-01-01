India’s Bank Lending to Renewable Energy Sector Slows Down: RBI Data

The growth rate of bank lending to India’s renewable energy sector has seen a substantial decline, dropping to 11.6 percent in November 2022-2023 from the previous year’s impressive 113 percent, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) sectoral credit data. This sharp decline in growth reflects a reluctance amongst banks to aggressively finance renewable energy and green projects.

The State of Green Finance

Outstanding credit to the renewable energy sector was recorded at Rs 4,677 crore as of November 2023, a modest rise from Rs 4,192 crore the previous year. This shows that, despite the RBI’s active promotion of green deposits and lending towards renewable energy, few banks have taken a proactive stance. The RBI introduced a green deposit framework on June 1, 2023, designed to foster a green finance ecosystem, protect depositor interests, and support credit flow to green projects.

Early Initiatives and Potential

Initiatives to boost lending in this domain have been demonstrated by banks such as Canara Bank and through partnerships between Bank of Maharashtra and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA). Furthermore, the RBI has included the small renewable energy sector under the priority sector lending (PSL) scheme, facilitating access to loans for firms and households in this sector.

A Call for Greater Incentives

Despite these efforts, experts suggest that some of these financial products are still evolving and require more time to gain popularity. There are calls for greater incentives to bolster confidence in green financing. With the threat of climate change becoming increasingly apparent, the need for robust financial support in the renewable sector has never been more crucial.

