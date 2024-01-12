India’s Aviation Sector on the Rise: New MRO Facility and Future Plans Unveiled

The Indian aviation sector is on an upward trajectory with significant growth over the past decade. Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, highlighted this growth during the inauguration of the AAR Indamer Technics MRO Facility in Nagpur. He underscored the expansion of airports and the historic volume of aircraft orders by Indian airlines as tangible evidence of this growth.

Government’s Role in Aviation Growth

Scindia credited the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this progress. According to him, the administration’s futuristic vision and actions have been instrumental in positioning India as a key player in the global aviation market. He expressed confidence that the newly inaugurated MRO facility will enable airlines to optimize their aircraft operations more effectively.

Creating an International Aviation Hub

Scindia also shed light on the ambitious efforts to establish an international aviation hub within India, with a particular focus on Delhi. The objective is to create an infrastructure capable of supporting seamless traffic flow for domestic-to-international, international-to-domestic, and domestic-to-domestic flights. This is part of a broader vision to transform India into a stopover for abroad-to-abroad traffic in the future.

India in the Global Aviation Landscape

Scindia reiterated the global aviation landscape’s shift towards Asia and emphasized India’s potential role in this change. With India’s focus on sustainable infrastructure and service delivery, it is well-positioned to become the third largest civil aviation market globally. Establishing a robust indigenous MRO sector is viewed as a critical step in realizing the government’s objective to make India a significant global aviation hub.

Scindia further announced plans for at least 10 cities in India to have two airports each in the next 10 to 15 years. Among these, the Navi Mumbai international airport is expected to become operational by the end of this year. The new MRO facility is another significant addition, aimed at providing maintenance services to the aircraft fleet operating in India and the nearby region.