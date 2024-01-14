en English
India's Auto Exports Fall by 21% in 2022: SIAM

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
India’s Auto Exports Fall by 21% in 2022: SIAM

India’s automobile industry experienced a sharp 21% decline in exports in 2022, with overall shipments falling to 42,85,809 units, a significant drop from the previous year’s figure of 52,04,966 units. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has recently released these data, throwing light on the contrasting growth and decline patterns seen within different segments of the industry.

A Ray of Hope Amidst Downturn

Amidst this overall downturn, the passenger vehicle sector managed to buck the trend, registering a 5% increase in exports to 6,77,956 units, compared to 2022’s 6,44,842 units. The growth was primarily driven by new vehicle launches and a resurgence of demand in markets such as South Africa and the Gulf region which had pent-up demand due to previous supply chain disruptions caused by semiconductor shortages.

The Plunge of Two-wheelers and Three-wheelers

On the flip side, the commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers segments were not as fortunate, each witnessing a decline in their export numbers. Two-wheeler exports suffered a 20% fall to 32,43,673 units, while commercial vehicle shipments fell to 68,473 units. Furthermore, three-wheeler exports witnessed a steep 30% decrease to 2,91,919 units. These downturns were primarily due to ongoing foreign exchange availability issues in the markets where these vehicles are predominantly sold, suppressing demand substantially.

Maruti Suzuki Leads the Pack

In terms of individual companies, Maruti Suzuki India emerged as the leader in the passenger vehicle export segment for the period of April-December of the current fiscal year. Other significant contributors included Hyundai Motor India, Kia India, Volkswagen, Nissan, and Honda Cars. SIAM’s Director General, Rajesh Menon, highlighted the challenges in regions where two and three-wheelers are sold, affirming that the issue of foreign exchange availability continues to pose a significant obstacle, suppressing demand.

Automotive Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

