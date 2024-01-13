en English
Aviation

India’s ATF Price Hike and the Swift Rise of Civil Aviation Infrastructure

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
In a surprising turn of events, the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices in India soared by a staggering 14.1% on September 1st, the previous year. This sharp increase, which followed an 8.5% hike in August, marked the highest surge ever witnessed in the country’s history of aviation fuel pricing. The Ministry of Civil Aviation moved swiftly to respond to the situation, identifying the sectors that bore the brunt of the inflation and attributing the rise to seasonal factors.

Government’s Rapid Response to ATF Inflation

To cushion the impact of the sudden rise, the ministry implemented measures aimed at normalizing capacity. This involved boosting flight frequencies in the affected regions within a constrained period of 15 days. Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, underscored the current state of the country’s air navigation system – comprising technology, infrastructure, manpower, and resources – as one of the industry’s most advanced.

Despite the commendable progress, he stressed the need for substantial back-end infrastructure development to maintain the swift growth of civil aviation in India. This necessity was not just for the present but also for the country’s prosperous future.

Expanding India’s Aviation Infrastructure

Highlighting this very commitment to expansion, the government announced plans to develop five new airports in Uttar Pradesh. The initiative aims at enhancing air connectivity, stimulating economic activities, and fostering regional growth. The establishment of these airports is a testament to the government’s dedication to leveraging aviation infrastructure as a catalyst for socio-economic development.

A Decade of Robust Growth

A glimpse at the growth trajectory of the civil aviation infrastructure in India reveals a commendable expansion over the past decade. With the establishment of 75 new airports in just ten years, the country’s aviation landscape has been completely transformed.

The government’s ambitious plans do not stop here. It aims to increase the number of airports to 220 in the next 5 to 7 years, demonstrating the persistent pursuit of growth in the civil aviation sector. This ambitious plan is complemented by a significant increase in air passenger traffic, expansion of the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector, and the establishment of new aviation facilities and joint ventures.

Indeed, the comprehensive development and expansion of civil aviation infrastructure in India reflect a nation ready to soar to greater heights in the global aviation sector.

Aviation Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

