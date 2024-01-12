India’s Affluent Population on a Rapid Rise, Goldman Sachs Reports

In a recent report, Goldman Sachs noted the swift expansion of India’s affluent population, defined as individuals earning over $10,000 annually. This sector has grown with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 12% from 2019 to 2023, considerably outpacing the nation’s general population growth, which possesses a CAGR of around 1%. Presently, approximately 60 million individuals, or 4% of India’s working-age populace, are classified as affluent. Should this growth rate persist, projections estimate this figure could escalate to 100 million by 2027.

Driving Factors

The surge in affluence is primarily attributed to equity gains and gold, with India’s market capitalization experiencing over 80% growth in the last three years and gold prices escalating by 65% from 2020 to 2023. Additionally, a 30% increase in property prices from 2019 to 2023 has significantly contributed.

Impacts and Opportunities

This wealth expansion is positively influencing the stock market and benefiting sectors such as leisure, jewelry, out-of-home food, healthcare, and premium brands. Goldman Sachs has favorably endorsed companies with a competitive edge, mentioning firms like Titan, Apollo, Phoenix, MakeMyTrip, Zomato, Devyani, Sapphire, and Eicher as top ideas, citing their robust brand, high entry barriers, and network effects as reasons for their competitive moat.

Global Perspective

From a global standpoint, according to UBS’s Global Wealth Report 2023, there are nearly 60 million millionaires worldwide, with 42 million residing in North America, and almost 23 million of them in the U.S. China is second with 6 million millionaires, followed by France, Japan, Germany, and the UK. The number of ultra-high net worth individuals, with a net worth exceeding 50 million, has grown four times since 2008, and UBS predicts that by 2027, there will be over 85 million millionaires globally.